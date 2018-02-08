Cooper Tire Announces Offtake Agreement with Sailun Vietnam for Production of Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) Tires; Announces New North America TBR Warehouse

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) today announced it has entered into a multi-year manufacturing offtake agreement with Sailun Vietnam Co., Ltd. for the production of Truck and Bus Radial (TBR) tires for global markets. The offtake agreement gives Cooper a third global source of TBR tire production to meet growing customer needs. Tires will be manufactured under the Roadmaster, Dean and Starfire brands.

“Cooper has been expanding our TBR business in both the replacement and original equipment segments,” said Brad Hughes, Cooper President & Chief Executive Officer. “The Sailun facility in Tay Ninh, Vietnam, where our TBR tires will be produced, is a state-of-the-art plant with an experienced team that is committed to outstanding product quality. We look forward to working with them as we continue to grow our TBR business and meet customer demand for our products.”

In addition to the manufacturing offtake agreement, Cooper also announced it will open a new North America distribution center dedicated to its TBR business. The 400,000-square-foot facility, to be leased by Cooper, will open in San Bernardino, Calif. in spring of this year. It will enhance the speed and efficiency of Cooper’s service to North America TBR customers.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world.