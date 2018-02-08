Cornerstone OnDemand Strengthens Strategic Relationship with LinkedIn

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, announced today it has expanded its strategic global relationship with LinkedIn to offer organizations expanded corporate learning technology and content options that meet the needs of both organizations and their employees.

Under the agreement, LinkedIn and Cornerstone will collaborate on customer opportunities and will integrate solutions to bring Cornerstone customers content from LinkedIn Learning in one seamless experience. The integration is expected to be available in Spring 2018 and will allow both companies to broaden their corporate learning offerings and appeal to organizations looking to provide a holistic, engaging learning experience for employees.

Over the next 10 years, organizations will face an uphill battle as jobs are redefined and competition for new skills intensifies. Many organizations are searching for the right learning tools and content needed to proactively up-skill and re-skill their workforce and support their business needs today and into the future. Through LinkedIn Learning and the Cornerstone Learning Suite, organizations can more successfully embrace the emergence of the skills economy by weaving continuous, lifelong learning into daily employee activity while also addressing extensive organizational learning requirements.

Cornerstone also recently announced that Silver Lake and LinkedIn have invested $300 million in Cornerstone to accelerate the company’s next phase of growth.

“ LinkedIn has been an exceptional partner for Cornerstone for many years, and we are thrilled by the opportunity to further strengthen the relationship between our two companies,” said Jason Corsello, senior vice president, strategy and corporate development for Cornerstone OnDemand. “ With global CEO concerns about the availability of key skills at an all-time high, the combination of our two solutions provides organizations of all sizes and across all industries with advanced options for enabling continuous learning and accelerating skill development.”

“ Today’s dynamic world of work and complex labor market are fueling demand for new approaches to learning that equip learners with the skills to succeed,” said Scott Roberts, vice president of business development for LinkedIn. “ Our partnership with Cornerstone allows organizations to address skill gaps with a more streamlined experience for learners, administrators, and companies alike.”

For more information about the Cornerstone Learning Suite, visit https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/learning-suite.

For more information about Cornerstone’s content offerings, visit https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/content.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The company is pioneering solutions to help organizations realize the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organizations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the company’s solutions are used by more than 3,100 clients worldwide, spanning more than 33.5 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com

Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.