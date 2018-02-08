Symphony Now Available on OpenFin Through Open Source Contribution to Symphony Software Foundation

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenFin, the desktop operating system built specifically for the needs of capital markets, announced today that it has publicly contributed code to the Symphony Software Foundation that allows, for the first time, any OpenFin customer to deploy Symphony Chat on the OpenFin operating system. The integration, currently in beta testing, enables seamless deployment and interoperability of Symphony alongside the expanding ecosystem of applications already running on OpenFin.

The Symphony Software Foundation (the Foundation), is a nonprofit organization fostering innovation in financial services through open source software (OSS). The OpenFin contribution code is based on a standard developed collaboratively by the Foundation’s Desktop API Working Group and is now open source at https://github.com/symphonyoss/symphony-of under the Apache License v2. OpenFin has been a Gold Member of the Foundation and an active participant in the working group.

The Symphony Software Foundation now counts more than 50 projects, 100 plus contributors, four active working groups, and 25 member organizations; The Foundation has recently hosted a notable Open Source Strategy Forum, the first Open Source conference for Financial Services who brought together more than 300 thought leaders and innovators.

“A commitment to open source software has been a core guiding principle at OpenFin and we’ve always strongly supported the Foundation’s efforts to bring that ethos to finance,” said Mazy Dar, CEO of OpenFin. “By enabling Symphony to run on the OpenFin operating system, we are making it easy for our mutual customers to unify the Symphony desktop experience with their other OpenFin-based apps.”

OpenFin's customers include more than 45 of the world’s largest banks and trading platforms. OpenFin OS is licensed across more than 125,000 desktops and is used to deploy hundreds of applications to over 400 major banks and buy-side firms. Using a modern, open technology stack, OpenFin is dedicated to addressing the specific needs of these customers, enabling rapid deployment and interoperability, while simultaneously improving security.

Gabriele Columbro, executive director, Symphony Software Foundation said, “I am particularly thrilled to see OpenFin leveraging open source and open standards to integrate with another Member’s platform. By embracing open source, vendors can benefit from each other’s ecosystems, enabling each firm’s best-in-class technology to reach the widest number of developers. And by leveraging open standards, they can ensure high longevity integration to their customers, resulting in a positive-sum game for the entire industry. It’s through efforts like these, under the transparent and independent forum of our Foundation, that we are sparking innovation on new, high-value collaborative solutions which have the potential of reshaping Wall Street."

About OpenFin

Move fast. Break nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry's first universal operating system, enabling rapid and secure deployment, native experience and desktop interoperability. The world’s largest banks and trading platforms use OpenFin to deploy desktop applications both in-house, and to their buy-side and sell-side customers. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, Euclid Opportunities, J.P. Morgan, Nyca Partners and Pivot Investment Partners among others. The company is based in New York with offices in London.

About Symphony Software Foundation

The Symphony Software Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization building an open source community and development ecosystem to foster innovation in financial services. Its Community leverages Symphony, other open source platforms and open standards to drive efficient inter-firm collaboration in this industry. The Foundation offers an Open Developer Platform (ODP) to all its open source contributors, providing open API access to Symphony and a compliant open source development process. Foundation OSS Projects are Apache 2.0 licensed and available on GitHub To learn more, visit http://symphony.foundation To become a member http://symphony.foundation/#become-a-member