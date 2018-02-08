Model N Rainmaker 2018 Sponsors Unite in Igniting Digital Reinvention

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of revenue management solutions for the life sciences, high tech and manufacturing industries, will welcome more than 450 industry experts to Carlsbad, Calif., for their 14th annual conference. Rainmaker, the premier revenue management conference, will be held February 12-14, 2018 at the Omni La Costa Resort.

Bringing together Model N’s customers, partners, industry experts, thought leaders and employees, Rainmaker 2018 is focused on designing, discovering, and demonstrating digital reinvention strategies. Attendees will garner insights on how to reinvent their businesses and grow revenue from a compelling range of sessions on global market access, value-based contracting, pricing accuracy, and best practices and solutions to address key revenue management challenges. Model N partners also will share insights as sponsors, session speakers and exhibitors in the Rainmaker Partner Pavilion.

Global Premier Sponsor HighPoint Solutions, a business consultancy and technology firm dedicated to serving the life sciences and healthcare industries, will host and participate in multiple sessions, including “Implementing Model N in the Cloud with an Agile Approach,” and “Global Evolution of Commercial Contracting Strategies for the Intelligent Enterprise – From Conceptual Framework to Implementation Challenges,” and a variety of technical and hands-on track sessions.

Cumberland Consulting Group, a leading healthcare consulting and services firm, is the Diamond Life Sciences Sponsor of Rainmaker 2018. Cumberland will kick off the Life Sciences Industry Track with the Breakout Session “Overcoming Operational Challenges Limiting Digital Innovation in Outcomes-Based Contracting” and participate in a number of working sessions for life sciences users.

Additional sponsors include:

Alliance Life Sciences, Gold Sponsor, will participate in the User Track Session “Provider Management for MedTech and Pharma”

Cognizant, Silver Sponsor, will moderate the Technical Session “Quality and Performance Improvement Impacts: Revenue Cloud Powered by Flex Upgrade Customer Case”

Kernel Business Solutions

Pharosity Consulting Inc.

“We want to thank our sponsors for their tremendous support of our customers, revenue management, Model N and Rainmaker,” said Zack Rinat, founder, executive chairman and CEO of Model N. “We have an exciting opportunity to take our partnership to the next level, helping our customers reinvent themselves and thrive in the digital era.”

About Model N

Model N is the leader in Revenue Management solutions. Driving mission-critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in life sciences, technology and manufacturing across more than 100 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com. Model N is a registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.