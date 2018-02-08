Mastercard and Pebble Beach Company Partner to Deliver Priceless Experiences and Advanced Payment Technology for Pebble Beach Guests

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard and Pebble Beach Company are proud to announce that Mastercard has joined the brand partner portfolio of Pebble Beach Resorts as its Official Payment Technology Provider. From the fairways of Pebble Beach Resorts golf courses to award-winning spa, dining and retail, Mastercard will enhance the guest experience with exclusive cardholder access and innovative payment technologies.

As part of the partnership, Mastercard cardholders will receive unique benefits and Priceless experiences at Pebble Beach Resorts, such as The Spa at Pebble Beach, golf and culinary programs, and VIP access to events including Pebble Beach Food & Wine.

“Our Start Something Priceless movement is centered on empowering people in their pursuit of passion and purpose – golf being one of those passion points,” said Andres Siefken, executive vice president, North America marketing and communications, Mastercard. “We are delighted to work with the premiere organization that is Pebble Beach Company to further our brand movement and bring our cardholders closer to their passion for the game of golf in a truly unique manner with our exclusive experiences and advanced payment technology.”

In addition to unique benefits, Mastercard and Pebble Beach Resorts will explore advanced payment technology applications in areas of the resort, including the hotels, shops, spa, restaurants, 17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach Golf Academy and, of course, golf courses.

“Mastercard is an industry leader in both payment technology and providing truly priceless experiences to its cardholders, which is a great complement to the one-in-a-lifetime experience that we strive to provide our resort guests on a daily basis,” said Bill Perocchi, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. “We are looking forward to exploring ways to integrate the unique Mastercard technologies into the resort experience, which will undoubtedly enhance our guest visits to Pebble Beach.”

Mastercard, an official partner of the PGA TOUR since 1995, can now add the partnership with Pebble Beach Company to its portfolio and provide cardholders with exclusive access at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee, both contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

At the Mastercard Club during the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 8-11), cardholders can view the tournament action from a VIP setting at Fairway One at The Lodge, a distinct new addition to the resort located along the first fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links. In addition, cardholders will receive a first look at Mastercard payment technology, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, chatbots, wearables, frictionless shopping, and smart mirrors and windows.

Mastercard joins a collection of world-class Pebble Beach Resorts brand partners including Avis, Coca-Cola, E-Z-GO, FedEx, IBM, Jacobsen, Lexus, Rain Bird, Rolex, TaylorMade Golf Company and XOJET.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates four renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, and Del Monte™ Golf Course. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™, Pebble Beach Golf Academy™, and Pebble Beach® Equestrian Center. It annually hosts premier events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational presented by Dell EMC, Pebble Beachsm Food & Wine, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2018 U.S. Amateur, 2019 U.S. Open, 2023 U.S. Women’s Open and 2027 U.S. Open Championships, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted five U.S. Opens, four U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE:MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.