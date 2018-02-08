Thompson Street Capital Partners and Onward Capital Partner to Acquire Tech Manufacturing

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, and Chicago-based private equity firm Onward Capital announced today that they have partnered to acquire Wright City, Missouri-based Tech Manufacturing as an add-on to their joint platform company Domaille Engineering. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Recognized as a “Top Shop” by Modern Machine Shop Magazine in September 2016, Tech Manufacturing is a manufacturer of complex 5-axis structural aerospace parts. The company has special expertise in unique contoured parts and monolithic components that require 5-axis milling, whether made of aluminum, steel, titanium, or other materials. Tech Manufacturing specializes in CNC precision machining of structural aerospace parts for commercial, military and business airframes. Tech Manufacturing maintains AS9100 Rev C and ISO 9001:2008 certifications, is Fracture Critical/Traceable Part compliant, ITAR Registered and DPD (Digital Product Definition) compliant.

Tim Kanne, President of Domaille Engineering, said, “We are thrilled to have Tech Manufacturing join the Domaille family. The resulting combination of talent and resources will allow us to deliver a broader solution to our customers, which will enable us to execute on significant growth opportunities.”

Marcus George, Partner at Onward Capital, said, “Onward Capital is extremely pleased to add Tech Manufacturing to the Domaille brand. With this partnership, we will continue to seek complementary acquisition opportunities for the combined platform.”

Jim Cooper, Managing Partner of TSCP, said, “We have been very impressed with Tech Manufacturing, not just with their unique capabilities and skillsets, but with their management and staff. The Company’s reputation for excellence from a product and service standpoint is known industry wide. This represents a strong addition to the Domaille family with opportunistic growth, and TSCP is proud to welcome them.”

About Domaille Engineering

Domaille Engineering, LLC (www.domailleengineering.com) is a worldwide provider of innovative engineering solutions and precision manufacturing services to high-tech industries and a leading OEM of optical fiber polishing equipment. Domaille Engineering is a three-time winner of the prestigious U.S. Chamber of Commerce blue ribbon DREAM BIG small business award. This award recognizes the top 100 U.S. small businesses for demonstrating exceptional business practices in several areas including strategic planning, employee development, community involvement and superior customer service.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (www.tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the healthcare and life science services, software and technology services, and business services and engineered products sectors. Founded in 2000, the firm has acquired more than 100 companies and has managed more than $1.5 billion in equity. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions.

About Onward Capital LLC

Onward Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in and growing lower middle-market industrial businesses. Onward partners with management teams to build value through operational improvements, professional management practices and access to external relationships and growth capital. Onward invests in partnership with family offices, mezzanine funds, equity funds, industry executives and high net worth individuals. For more information on Onward Capital, please visit www.onwardcapllc.com.