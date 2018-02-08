Terminal Intermodale Venezia Signs Licensing Agreement for Navis N4 to Increase Productivity and Lower Operating Costs

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced a new N4 terminal operating system (TOS) licensing agreement with Italian terminal, Terminal Intermodale Venezia (TIV). TIV selected N4 to optimize the terminal’s operations and lower costs, with the ultimate goal of delivering improved productivity to customers.

Due to its distinct geographic location, TIV serves as the most convenient and cost-effective gateway for traffic to flow to and from Central/Eastern Italy and Central/Eastern European countries. TIV is also connected to other Adriatic ports (i.e., Trieste, Ravenna, Ancona and Rijeka), providing additional routes for shippers.

TIV facilities, located in Venice-Marghera, Italy, are well suited for operations in the containerized cargo sector and integrated logistics. Operations are carried out over an area of 185,000 square meters (including a warehouse of 17,000 sqm.) and four reserved quays which have a total length of over 1,3000 meters and an alongside depth of 11.5 meters. The impressive facilities enable efficient container loading and unloading of alongside vessels across the latest generation of harbour mobile cranes and an efficient fleet of reach stackers and internal trucks.

Additional benefits of the terminal include its direct rail connections to the main cargo rail stations and three railheads within its boundaries comprised of six rail tracks with a total length of one kilometer. TIV also provides reefer plug-in points capable of feeding more than 220 reefer containers and guarantees areas where dangerous cargo and most IMO class containers can be stored. TIV currently handles an annual throughput of 320,000 TEUs and anticipates a 10-15 percent growth over the next five years.

“Here at TIV, we are actively tackling all organizational and operational methods so that we can improve and modernize our cargo handling processes,” said Roberto Semenzato, General Manager at TIV. “We believe that innovation and automation are key to maintaining a high level of productivity. Therefore, introducing more and more sophisticated technology and equipment is an absolute requirement. We selected N4 in order to remain competitive in the industry and we are confident that its reliability will carry us forward as we continue to evolve.”

Data and System Planning SA (DSP), one of Navis’ worldwide partners, will manage the N4 implementation process, working directly with TIV and utilizing Navis’ methodology and project management tools. Services provided will include configuration, testing, report and field extensions and go-live support services, to get TIV management teams are up and running on N4 as quickly as possible. TIV will also implement Navis General Cargo to support its CFS operations, specialized in coils and marble stuffing and stripping.

“TIV is a terminal that understands the value of maintaining a competitive advantage in the market through embracing technological advancement,” said Chuck Schneider, Navis Vice President and General Manager, EMEA. “TIV maintains a forward-thinking attitude towards change management and they are open to new methods and processes that will support the terminal’s growth in the years to come. Navis will work closely with TIV to ensure a seamless transition to N4 so that they achieve their desired productivity and growth goals through optimized operations on a modern platform.”

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com