Accenture Federal Services Wins Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Loan Guaranty Service Redesign

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to modernize and enhance the existing loan oversight system for its Office of Information & Technology (OI&T). The VA Loan Electronic Reporting Interface Redesign (VALERI-R) task order, managed by the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Loan Guaranty Division, has an estimated value of $16.3 million over a base performance period of 18 months.

The work done under VALERI-R will improve oversight capability over VA’s loan systems, increase security and reduce the costs to service and liquidate VA-guaranteed loans at the VBA. Accenture Federal Services (AFS) will provide solutions that will modernize and replace the OI&T’s current systems with web-interface and integration components to enable automated loading of events and updates from VA mortgage servicers.

“It’s a great honor to be selected to work on the redesign of the VALERI system and help the VBA manage loans for veterans more effectively,” said Shawn Roman, who leads Accenture Federal Services’ work with VA clients. “The redesign will enable the VBA to incorporate new technology capabilities and business intelligence planning into its loan servicing process.”

As part of its work on the VALERI-R solution, AFS will build a cloud-based system using platform-as-a-service and software-as-a-service technologies and leveraging the Salesforce Platform for the case management and workflow components. The solution will also be Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO)-compliant, enabling the VBA to move to standardized reporting and data exchange formats that align to the mortgage industry.

As prime contractor, AFS will partner with subcontractors on the VALERI-R task order. Under the contract, Phoenix Oversight Group – a mortgage technology consulting firm that supported the VBA Loan Guaranty Group during the original VALERI system build – will provide functional design leadership, business analysis, test planning and execution, and training services. Also supporting the contract are Actualize Consulting, a mortgage technology company with many MISMO-certified practitioners that lead the industry in moving organizations to MISMO standards; and Liberty IT Solutions, a mission-centric Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that supports multiple government agencies across a diverse portfolio of IT projects.

The VALERI-R task order has four optional tasks that may be exercised at the Government’s discretion during the option exercise period, which has a 54-month period commencing on the date of task order award. The overall period of performance shall not exceed 57 months, with a total value of $29 million.

