Private Equity Firm New Heritage Capital Invests in Flying Colours Corp.

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flying Colours Corp. (Flying Colours), the refurbishment, completion and MRO business, today announced that Boston-based private equity firm, New Heritage Capital, (Heritage), has become a minority stakeholder in the Canada-headquartered business. The transaction, structured using Heritage’s Private IPO® solution, was ratified and signed by Flying Colours President, John Gillespie, and Heritage Partner, Judson Samuels, on 31 January 2018. Financial terms remain undisclosed.

Flying Colours will retain its management and operational independence, and will benefit from increased financial resources at a time of considerable growth. The deal enables Flying Colours to realise high-value projects which include expanding service lines, infrastructure development, and the building of additional hangars. Specializing in green completions, refurbishment, maintenance, avionics, paint, and special mission modifications, family business Flying Colours prides itself on its flexibility, innovation and integrity.

“We are delighted to partner with Heritage, as with this capital boost we are well positioned to fulfil the next phase of our ambitious growth strategy,” said Gillespie. “We also look forward to working with their team to seek acquisition opportunities to accelerate our development and scalability across the global business aviation sector.”

Samuels added, “We are thrilled to partner with John and the Flying Colours team to continue building a world class company in the aircraft completions, refurbishment and maintenance sector. We look forward to assisting the company as it pursues continued expansion.”

Heritage specialises in partnering with founder and entrepreneur owned businesses that want to significantly grow. “We had been approached by several companies who were eager to invest, but Heritage’s extensive network, and focus on growth, brings much more than just financial value to our new partnership. It’s a very exciting time for Flying Colours,” concluded Gillespie.

About Flying Colours:

With facilities in Canada, the USA, & Singapore, global aviation services company Flying Colours Corp, brings decades of experience to every facet of its business, which includes Green Completions, Interior Refurbishment & Modifications, Heavy Maintenance, Exterior Paint, Special Mission Modifications, and Avionics Installations.

Flying Colours specializes in all mid to large sized business aircraft, including the Bombardier Global Express and Challenger families, Dassault Falcon, Beechcraft/Hawker and Gulfstream models. Flying Colours is an Authorized Service Facility for Bombardier and a Bombardier Preferred Completion Centre. It is also a GE Aviation Approved Service Centre.

www.flyingcolourscorp.com

About New Heritage Capital:

New Heritage Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market, founder-owned businesses. With its innovative investment structures like the Private IPO®, Heritage provides founders with a combination of liquidity and growth capital while allowing founders to maintain control of their business. With decades of experience at managing growth, Heritage gives its partners the strategic, operational and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth objectives.

www.newheritagecapital.com