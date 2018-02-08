Maryland Based Surety Trident Insurance Group, Inc. Maneuvers for Major Expansion

DUNKIRK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trident Insurance Group, Inc. based in Dunkirk, Maryland is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership with Lexington National Insurance Corporation located in Lutherville, Maryland. This strategic partnership enables Trident Insurance Group to expand its unique surety offering with an AM Best rating of A- and a Federal Treasury Listing, not only locally, but throughout the entire United States. With this partnership in place, Trident Insurance Group enhances its ability to service the growing demand in the standard and specialty surety market throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

About Trident Insurance Group, Inc.

Established 2015, Trident Insurance Group is a Maryland domiciled insurance company that specializes in the Surety bond market primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Its mission is to “Empower the nation’s contractors with tailored and responsible surety solutions, while establishing a portfolio of quality and reputable contractors prepared to deliver the future infrastructure needs of America.”

