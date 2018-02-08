State of Kansas Selects Odyssey Solution from Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) signed an agreement with the Kansas Judicial Branch for a suite of Tyler’s Odyssey® solutions, including Odyssey Case Manager™, Odyssey Financial Manager™, Odyssey Supervision™ and Odyssey Judge Edition™. The agreement, valued at more than $20 million, was signed in the fourth quarter and includes project management, implementation consulting, training, and go-live assistance for a multitiered rollout plan throughout the state of Kansas, as well as long-term maintenance and support.

The Kansas Judicial Branch was looking for a robust case management solution it could use to manage many case types throughout 30 judicial districts encompassing more than 100 counties. After an extensive procurement process, the Kansas Judicial Branch selected Tyler’s Odyssey® solutions. They will be used in district courts, the Kansas Court of Appeals, and the Kansas Supreme Court, serving almost 3 million people and handling approximately 440,000 cases annually.

“After a thorough review of multiple vendors, we selected Tyler Technologies to provide us with a statewide court case management solution," said Kelly O'Brien, director of information services for the Kansas Judicial Branch. “With the addition of the Odyssey case management system, we expect to be able to increase access to justice, streamline communication, and improve our daily processes for our courts.”

With Odyssey Case Manager, Kansas courts will be able to manage all aspects of their respective court systems, from locating case information to creating dockets to generating forms with advanced functionality. With Odyssey Supervision, court services officers' ability to monitor offenders and manage probation processes for adults and juveniles will be enhanced. Because it will integrate with Odyssey Case Manager, court service officers will be able to view the same information in a common system, elevating information sharing for the courts, while also protecting information that must remain confidential. Finally, with the implementation of Odyssey Judge Edition, Kansas’ judges will have the most reliable, up-to-date case information available in a seamless electronic system directly from the bench.

“We are excited to be a part of the progressive vision that Kansas has for its case management for now and in the future,” said Bruce Graham, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “By selecting multiple Odyssey solutions together, Kansas’ court staff, probation officers, and judges will be able to share information and improve efficiencies in their respective departments. We look forward to this significant implementation and bringing Odyssey’s many benefits to Kansas’ constituents.”

This agreement represents the 14th statewide agreement for Odyssey’s case management system. Across the U.S., Odyssey covers a population of more than 120 million, which comprises 40 percent of the U.S. population.

