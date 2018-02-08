CSI Signs Five New Banks Sixty Days Following Its Customer Conference

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX:CSVI), a provider of end-to-end technology solutions that empower financial institutions to remain competitive, compliant and profitable, signed five new customer deals following CSI Customer Experience 2017, the company’s annual customer conference, last October. The new customers include Studio Bank (In Organization), Kensington Bank, United Community Bank, Neighborhood National Bank and Victory State Bank.

Having attended the conference to experience CSI’s approach to technology and service, as well as interact with current customers, the banks selected CSI to implement core banking technology, combined with additional digital banking services, to provide a full suite of integrated solutions to enhance productivity within and outside of the branch. Bank executives from these five institutions commonly said the conference demonstrated the level of service and commitment to innovation they expect to achieve by working with CSI.

“In CSI, we believe we have found the right fintech partner to design a mobile and online experience that aligns with our unique in-branch experience,” said Aaron Dorn, chairman, president and CEO of Studio Bank. “We look forward to working together to deliver an innovative and client-centric technology experience to our clients.”

CSI Customer Experience 2017, which was held Oct. 9-11, provided both attendees and prospects with access to educational sessions addressing top issues affecting the banking industry, live demonstrations of new fintech solutions and enhancements, and user-centric panels and workshops. These valuable insights inspired these prospects to pursue a business relationship with CSI, and all five banks signed within two months of the conference.

“CSI’s annual customer conference is the epicenter for financial institutions seeking both education on general banking trends and specific information on how CSI delivers innovative solutions that help banks succeed,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and chief executive officer. “I look forward to working with each of these new financial institutions in the future and partnering with them to leverage integrated financial technology solutions to enhance their banking strategies.”

The five financial institutions are situated across the United States, with Victory State Bank in New York; Kensington Bank, United Community Bank and Neighborhood National Bank located in Minnesota; and Studio Bank set in Tennessee.

About Computer Services, Inc.

