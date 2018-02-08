NBC Olympics Selects Leyard for Its Production of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Leyard to provide fine pitch LED video walls for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from February 8 - February 25. The announcement was made today by Michael Sheehan, Coordinating Director, NBC Olympics, and Adam Schmidt, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Leyard International.

Leyard will provide three Leyard® TWS Series LED video walls for the set within the International Broadcast Center. The Leyard video walls include a 43-foot wide by 13-foot tall video wall comprised of 196 displays, a 16-foot wide by 8-foot tall video wall comprised of 36 displays, and three 4-foot wide by 7-foot tall video walls in an athlete interview area.

“We’re thrilled to be able to showcase the latest Leyard LED displays within our PyeongChang studio,” said Sheehan. “The seamless integration of the Leyard technology within our scenic design, will enhance the way we cover and present stories within our studio programing.”

“The Leyard video walls will provide a stunning backdrop to NBC’s broadcast coverage of the Games, helping to enhance the visual impact of the world’s largest sporting event,” said Schmidt.

About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBC Universal's Olympic coverage. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

For more information on NBC Olympics’ coverage of the PyeongChang Olympics, please visit: http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/

About Leyard

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems acquired in 2015, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the number one market share leader in the LED display market and fine pitch LED and offers indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2017). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.