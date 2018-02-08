The U.S. Army Awards Oshkosh Defense the Contract for the Family of Medium Vehicles A2 Variant

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) company, announced today that U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) has awarded Oshkosh Defense a firm fixed price requirements contract spanning up to seven ordering years for the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) A2 variant. The initial estimated contract value is $476 million with no cap on the number of vehicles the Army may purchase.

“We are honored that the U.S. Army has selected Oshkosh Defense as the winner of the FMTV A2 production contract,” said Pat Williams, vice president and general manager of Army and Marine Corps Programs at Oshkosh Defense. “With the Oshkosh FMTV A2, our troops are getting the safest, most capable, and reliable FMTV this program has ever seen. We are fully prepared to build the next generation fleet of exceptional, cost-effective FMTVs to serve our troops in future missions.”

Oshkosh Defense has manufactured and sustained more than 150,000 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles for the U.S. DoD and its allies. Oshkosh Defense was first awarded the FMTV contract following a competitive evaluation in 2009 and, to date, has delivered more than 36,000 FMTV trucks and trailers. The U.S. Department of Defense recognized Oshkosh Defense with the Value Engineering Achievement Award for improvements that resulted in millions of dollars in cost savings for the U.S. Army, as well as improved performance and reliability.

“As the incumbent manufacturer, Oshkosh’s FMTV A2 design features parts commonality that results in streamlined maintenance, training, sustainment and overall cost efficiency for our customer,” added Williams. “Oshkosh is ideally positioned, given its engineering, manufacturing and FMTV experience, to execute the next generation FMTV A2 program, running along the same warm production line that has been building FMTV’s for the last eight years.”

Oshkosh Defense submitted the FMTV A2 proposal in response to the U.S. Army’s competitive RFP that required bidders to validate and produce an upgraded FMTV A2 fleet of vehicles with improved payload, underbody protection, ride quality, mobility, engine power, electronics, diagnostics, and safety enhancements.

The future generation FMTV A2 to be provided by Oshkosh will be comprised of 16 models and associated trailers capable of carrying payloads ranging from 3-ton to 10-ton, and performing a wide range of duties from supporting combat missions, to relief efforts, to logistics and supply operations.

“We have an exceptional team of professionals who delivered a world-class effort to bring this program home to Oshkosh, where it belongs,” said Williams. “We are pleased to have been selected for this opportunity to continue to ensure that our troops get the best possible equipment to complete their missions, and return home safely.”

About Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions. In addition, Oshkosh offers advanced technologies and vehicle components such as TAK-4® independent suspension systems, TerraMax® unmanned ground vehicle solutions, Command Zone™ integrated control and diagnostics system, and ProPulse® diesel electric and on-board vehicle power solutions, to provide our customers with a technical edge as they fulfill their missions. Every Oshkosh vehicle is backed by a team of defense industry experts and complete range of sustainment and training services to optimize fleet readiness and performance. Oshkosh Defense, LLC is an Oshkosh Corporation company [NYSE: OSK].

To learn more about Oshkosh Defense, please visit us at www.oshkoshdefense.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Founded in 1917, Oshkosh Corporation is more than 100 years strong and continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh brings together a unique set of integrated capabilities and diverse end markets that, when combined with the Company’s MOVE strategy and positive long-term outlook, illustrate why Oshkosh is a different integrated global industrial. The Company is a leader in designing, manufacturing and servicing a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies under the brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®.

Today, Oshkosh Corporation is a Fortune 500 Company with manufacturing operations on four continents. Its products are recognized around the world for quality, durability and innovation and can be found in more than 150 countries around the globe. As a different integrated global industrial, Oshkosh is committed to making a difference for team members, customers, shareholders, communities and the environment. For more information, please visit www.oshkoshcorporation.com.

