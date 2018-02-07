City of Tustin Approves DDA and Entitlements for Levity at Tustin Legacy

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Tustin (City) has approved a Disposition and Development Agreement (DDA) and associated entitlements for the development of Levity at Tustin Legacy (Levity). The DDA is with CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CalAtlantic) to construct 218 residential units, a community facility and other amenities. Levity will be located on approximately 15 acres and is bounded by Tustin Ranch Road to the west, Victory Road to the south, Park Avenue to the east and future Moffett Drive to the north.

The City has partnered once again with CalAtlantic on this project after the success of Greenwood in Tustin Legacy, a 375 single family home project immediately adjacent to the Levity site. The success of Greenwood and the relationship between the City and CalAtlantic led to this new, unique residential project.

“CalAtlantic has proven to be a solid partner for us as evidenced by the success of Greenwood,” said City of Tustin Mayor Al Murray. “This new neighborhood introduces a new for-sale option at Tustin Legacy that will be offered at a more attainable price point for young couples, new families and empty nesters.”

Levity integrates three distinct housing products connected to a centralized community recreation facility and future neighborhood linkages. The three products include Fleet (townhomes), Velocity (stacked flats) and Icon (single family detached). Fleet will feature 101 three-story townhomes along Moffett Drive, Victory Road and Tustin Ranch Road that range from 1,371 SF to 2,144 SF with 2-4 bedrooms. Velocity will feature 60 two- and three-story stacked flats at the center of the site that range from 1,485 SF to 2,966 SF with 2-3 bedrooms. Icon will feature 57 three-story detached units along Moffett Drive, Park Avenue, and Victory Road that range from 1,957 SF-2,688 SF with 3-4 bedrooms.

The community facility is approximately .6 acres with portions publicly accessible and portions available only to Levity residents. The facility will include amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, barbecues, showers and restrooms. Levity also will feature a plaza area at the corner of Moffett Drive and Tustin Ranch Road for a potential future pedestrian bridge, connecting both sides of Tustin Ranch Road.

The homes are designed in a contemporary architectural style with a cooler toned color palette where accent materials provide a color splash and offer unique changes of material. Flat roofs with parapets of varying height and recessed massing elements further accentuate the progressive architecture. Expansive upper floor rooftop decks and balconies are prominent features on the units and will provide outdoor living opportunities with views of the local mountains and city lights. The exterior styles include thoughtful details that provide stunning street scenes and provide inviting walk-up yard opportunities along the perimeter streets where possible. The strategic placement of windows is a distinctive feature of the homes and serve to provide great natural lighting and minimize the use of stucco material.

“We are excited to bring this new community to Tustin Legacy. It further builds on our commitment to create the best in family life within our home communities. Tustin Legacy is a unique opportunity to build in the heart of Orange County amidst a brand new master planned environment,” said CalAtlantic Homes Vice President of Development Michael Battaglia.

Levity will be constructed in phases, with grading anticipated to begin in Summer 2018. Models are anticipated to open in 2019.

Tustin Legacy continues to evolve, bringing a wider variety of housing options to Orange County. To date, approximately 8,000 residents already call Tustin Legacy home.

About Tustin Legacy: Tustin Legacy is a 1,600-acre master-planned community located in the City of Tustin that is being developed on land formerly known as Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Tustin. For more information, visit www.tustinlegacy.com.

About CalAtlantic Group, Inc.: CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAA), one of the nation's largest and most respected homebuilders, offers well-crafted homes in thoughtfully designed communities that meet the desires of customers across the homebuilding spectrum, from entry level to luxury, in 41 Metropolitan Statistical Areas spanning 17 states. With a trusted reputation for quality craftsmanship, an outstanding customer experience and exceptional architectural design earned over its 50-year history, CalAtlantic Group, Inc. utilizes its over five decades of land acquisition, development and homebuilding expertise to acquire and build desirable communities in locations that meet the high expectations of the company's homebuyers. We invite you to learn more about us by visiting www.calatlantichomes.com.