Accenture to Help Statoil Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Its Global Operations

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Statoil ASA (OSE: STL), the international energy company, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have signed a three-year master service agreement for Accenture to accelerate the delivery of Statoil’s global digitalization initiative.

Under the terms of the agreement, Accenture will work closely with Statoil to help the company realize its ambitions to implement its recently defined digital roadmap for operations across six key programs: digital safety, security and sustainability; subsurface analytics; next-generation well delivery; the field of the future; data-driven operations; and process digitalization and insight.

Specifically, through its Applied Intelligence business, Accenture will provide Statoil with global end-to-end support in data science; robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and cognitive computing; and design thinking and innovation. This will involve the application of key enabling technologies and services, including advanced analytics, as well as robotics, remotely controlled solutions and digital work processes.

Accenture’s work for Statoil will be coordinated by Statoil’s Digital Center of Excellence, which manages digitalization efforts across the company.

“We look forward to supporting Statoil on its digitalization journey, enabling safer and more effective operations with improved decision-making, new value creation and enhanced efficiency,” said Gunnar Presthus, Accenture’s energy industry lead in the Nordics and Statoil client account lead. “This will build on Accenture’s successful delivery of digital services for Statoil in both North America and Norway.”

Accenture will deliver the services to Statoil’s locations in Norway, North America and other markets leveraging its Global Delivery Network.

