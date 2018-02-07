Interval International Signs Exclusive, Long-Term Affiliation Agreement with D’Monaco Private Residence Club

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services and an operating business of ILG (Nasdaq: ILG), announced the affiliation of D’Monaco Private Residence Club just minutes from Branson, Missouri. The Mediterranean-style, gated property offers a prime location overlooking Table Rock Lake, one of the area’s leading attractions.

“As a new entrant to the timeshare business, I am thrilled to be working with such an established industry partner,” said Tim Freund, owner of D’Monaco Private Residence Club. “Interval’s guidance and expertise will be instrumental as we grow this development.”

“D’Monaco is surrounded by some of Branson’s most spectacular natural wonders,” said David Callaghan, Interval’s vice president of resort sales and service. “Its spacious accommodations are perfect for couples and families seeking adventure, eco-tourism, or a private sanctuary for relaxation.”

Ranging from 1,900 to 3,700 square feet, two- and three-bedroom accommodations offer a fully equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, flat-screen televisions in the living room and bedrooms, and a private veranda overlooking the lake. Resort amenities include a boat dock, beach area, outdoor pool, concierge service, and Harley’s Restaurant with a swim up Tiki bar. Plans to expand the development include a new flagship resort hotel that will complement the Club with numerous amenities, including more dining options, three pools, and a day spa that will also be available to members.

With nearly 800 miles of beautiful shoreline, crystal clear water, and hidden beaches, Table Rock Lake is one of the Ozark’s top destinations. Visitors enjoy boating, fishing, sailing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, camping, hiking, and sightseeing in this renowned vacation spot. Nearby, the stunning Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve offers a host of recreational opportunities and attractions, from the Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail, numerous dining options and world-class golf to the Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum.

New purchasers will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold® members, entitling them to a number of flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week toward a cruise, hotel, tour, golf, or spa vacation, or unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®; discounts on Getaway vacation rentals; Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; special amenities with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership, which gives them the opportunity to earn bonus points for up to two free weekend rental days; Dining and Leisure Discounts powered by Entertainment®; and VIP ConciergeSM, for personal assistance, 24/7. Members purchasing at a higher tier will join at the prestigious Interval Platinum® and receive all the Interval Gold advantages, plus an array of best-in-class leisure and lifestyle benefits and services. These include priority Getaway viewing; free Guest Certificates; Platinum Escapes; and complimentary airport lounge membership.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,000 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 15 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and approximately 2 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of ILG (Nasdaq: ILG), a leading global provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences.

