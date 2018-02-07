Large North American Cable Operator Signs Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial to Power Their Video Service

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Espial announced today that a North American Cable Operator with over 1 million video subscribers has signed a SaaS agreement for the Elevate SaaS video platform.

“We’re pleased to have another large cable operator deploying our Elevate SaaS video platform”, said Jaison Dolvane, CEO, Espial. “Our operator customers continue to be impressed with the innovation and roadmap that we are delivering. They are excited to enhance and enrich their subscribers’ entertainment experiences.”

Elevate is a multi-tenant SaaS video platform allowing operators to manage, deliver and monetize compelling video experiences. The platform offers subscribers a rich user interface with voice-based navigation, discovery and viewing of traditional content and streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. Elevate provides operators with cloud tools for their operations, marketing, support and engineering teams – including analytics, promotions, segmentation and diagnostics.

About Espial

Espial is transforming viewing experiences worldwide by enabling video services at web speed and web scale. From immersive user experience and discovery solutions to advanced cloud-based platforms, Espial solutions help service providers manage, deliver and monetize video and entertainment services. Espial’s customers span six continents, have deployed tens of million devices, and are serviced through Espial’s global sales, support, and innovation centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. www.espial.com

