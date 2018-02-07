KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-1 (FSMT 2018-1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 27 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-1 (FSMT 2018-1), a prime RMBS transaction with both non-agency jumbo (63.5%) and high-balance conforming (36.5%) mortgage loans.

The FSMT 2018-1 pool comprises 754 first-lien, prime residential mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of $487,656,132 as of the cut-off date. The collateral consists entirely of fully-amortizing, fixed rate mortgages (FRMs), most of which possess a 30-year (99.4%) maturity term. The pool is characterized by significant borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 66.2% and WA original CLTV of 67.4%. The weighted average original credit score is 761, which is well within the prime mortgage range.

Notably, the FSMT 2018-1 transaction employed due diligence sampling on a substantial portion of the underlying collateral, with full-scope due diligence (credit, compliance, valuation and data verification) on 43.6% of the pool (by loan count) and a limited compliance review on the remaining 56.4% of the loans. FSMT 2018-1 represents the first FSMT deal and, to KBRA’s knowledge, the first post-crisis RMBS 2.0 transaction to employ this level of sampling for non-agency loans. The approach introduced in FSMT 2018-1 supports KBRA’s expectations related to due diligence sampling, as outlined in its Q4 2017 RMBS Outlook RMBS Outlook: Good ‘17 and Headed for Great ‘18.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-1, which was published on February 7, 2018 on www.kbra.com.

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report entitled, Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-1 Representations and Warranties Disclosure.

