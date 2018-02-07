ProBiora Health partners with animal care centers to support oral health in rescued dogs and cats

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February is National Pet Dental Health Month and ProBiora Health, producer of oral care probiotics for people and pets, is donating EvoraPet oral care probiotics for dogs and cats in our partner no-kill animal shelters. EvoraPet is an all-natural probiotic specially formulated to support fresh breath, white teeth and healthy gums in dogs and cats.

ProBiora Health is donating a thirty-day supply of EvoraPet for a sheltered dog or cat for every unit sold during February. “ Dental health is more than just a cosmetic issue for our pets; it can be a sign of serious oral care challenges,” said Chris Koski, CEO of ProBiora Health. “ We created EvoraPet because we love pets and want them be healthy and happy. We’re so pleased to have the opportunity to help dogs and cats in the care of shelters enjoy good oral health, just as our own pets do at home.”

According to the American Veterinarian Medical Association, oral disease is the most frequently diagnosed health problem for pets, with most dogs and cats becoming affected by age three. Dental health is a very important part of a pet’s overall health. More than just a cosmetic issue, yellow teeth and bad breath can be a sign of serious disease in our pets, which may affect their kidneys, livers, and hearts.

Many people are familiar with probiotics for digestive and immune health. ProBioraHealth’s proprietary probiotics apply the same biological process to enhance oral health in both people and pets. EvoraPet’s patented blend of beneficial bacteria crowds out harmful bacteria in mouth, restoring the pet’s natural balance of beneficial bacteria. Sprinkling EvoraPet into a pet’s food just once a day results in fresher breath, whiter teeth and enhanced gum health without the fuss of brushing.

80 percent of dogs and 70 percent of cats have some form of periodontal disease by the age of three. Through its National Pet Dental Health Month giving program, ProBiora Health hopes to encourage pet lovers across the nation to participate in maintaining the oral health of not only their own beloved “best friends” but rescued dogs and cats who haven’t yet found a loving home. Pet lovers can find more information about the ProBiora Health National Pet Dental Health Month giving program at www.probiorahealth.com

About ProBiora Health™, LLC

ProBiora Health™, LLC develops and markets a complete line of proprietary probiotics that are specifically designed to enhance oral health for people and pets. Based on ProBiora3®, a patented blend of three naturally occurring strains of beneficial bacteria discovered by Dr. Jeffrey Hillman, ProBiora probiotics are the first probiotics specifically designed for the mouth to naturally support healthy gums, whiten teeth and freshen breath. In December 2017, the company rebranded all its products under the ProBiora brand. EvoraPet can now be bought as ProBioraPet™. Led by CEO Christine Koski, ProBiora Health has expanded its reach to become the leading provider of oral probiotics in the United States. www.probiorahealth.com