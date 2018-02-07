McLane Company and QuickChek Extend 28-Year Relationship with Updated Agreement

TEMPLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, today announced the renewal of its service agreement with QuickChek Corporation.

The extended agreement, which continues a 28-year relationship, was developed to stimulate a partnership for long-term growth and will include a complete supply chain solution for grocery, beverages, candy, snacks, health and beauty care, general merchandise, cigarettes and other tobacco products to QuickChek’s 154 fresh convenience market locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island.

During the renewed agreement, QuickChek plans to test the Premium Order Management Suite Reclamation application that streamlines the reclamation process by identifying the items that can be returned for credit and sends a detailed report of scanned reclamations digitally.

Named the 2016 National Convenience Store Chain of the Year, QuickChek already takes advantage of various value-added solutions offered by McLane. These include the McLane Link customer portal that allows customers to access key information such as order activity and operational metric data from their computer or tablet and McLane’s Center for Category Innovation that combines the knowledge of McLane experienced category managers and supplier partners with McLane’s extensive data warehouse to provide customers with objective sales data down to the zip code level. The resulting market insights determine the best product mix scenarios and key selling opportunities for the stores.

“McLane and QuickChek share many of the same core values including an unwavering dedication to our customers. We are honored they chose to extend the relationship with a service agreement that promotes long-term growth. We look forward to growing together in the years to come,” said Vito Maurici, senior VP of sales of McLane Grocery.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship and utilizing McLane’s goods and services as we strive for new ways to redefine fresh convenience in meeting the needs of today’s on-the-go, fast-casual shopper,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling, whose family-owned company is a market leader in food services with an exceptional fresh coffee and fresh food program offering restaurant-quality food at value prices and a wide array of grocery items.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders, providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants throughout the United States. McLane, through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice operates over 80 distribution centers across the U.S. and one of the nation's largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 different consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. In addition, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK) and employs more than 20,000 teammates.

About QuickChek

Continuing to redefine “fresh convenience,” QuickChek is a market leader in food services with an exceptional fresh coffee and fresh food program offering restaurant-quality food at value prices. The family-owned company was named the 2016 National Convenience Store Chain of the Year and its renowned globally sourced, locally roasted fresh coffee was named best in America in a national consumer survey by Technomic in 2014.

QuickChek stores provide local one-stop shopping, where consumers can create delicious made-to-order breakfast items and handcrafted oven-toasted fresh QuickChek subs, sandwiches, wraps and salads and personalized hot and cold beverages exactly as they want them, any time of day or night. Extensive displays of freshly made QuickChek grab-and-go food, grocery and convenience market items, fresh baked goods made in-store, large stand-alone soup stations offering a daily rotation of freshly-prepared soups made with all natural ingredients, fast friendly service, self-checkout counters, high quality fuel at competitive prices and an expanding mobile ordering menu further meet the needs of today’s on-the-go shopper. Based in Whitehouse Station, NJ, the privately-held company operates 154 fresh convenience market locations throughout New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island including 11 stores with a pharmacy and 68 locations with fuel. QuickChek enjoys the rare distinction of being named one of the best places to work in both New Jersey and New York State.