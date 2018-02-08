Boeing Taps Triumph for Aftermarket Service Support in Asia

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) announced its subsidiary, Triumph Aviation Services Asia, Ltd., has been selected by Boeing to provide aftermarket support in the Asia Pacific region for their flight controls and engine nacelles program, as well as thrust reverser service for the regional fleet of 777 airplanes. Triumph Aviation Services Asia is an operating company of Triumph Product Support.

Under the new agreement, the Bangkok, Thailand based Triumph business will provide inspection, recertification and repair support on nacelle and flight control components for the lease and exchange service Boeing offers operators of its airplanes in the fast-growing Asia region. The Triumph site was also selected as a supplier for the 777 thrust reverser service bulletin program. The new agreement builds on years of collaboration between the two companies that dates to when the Triumph site was first approved as a Boeing repair station in 2012 to support 737NG (CFM56-7) and 777 (Trent 800) thrust reverser service program.

“At Triumph Product Support, we see ourselves as an extension of our customers’ operations, partnering with them to ensure the availability and reliability of their aircraft,” said Michael R. Abram, executive vice president of Triumph Product Support. “Our team is committed to forging closer partnerships with OEM’s and airline carriers throughout the life cycle of an aircraft, as well as developing a market leading position in Asia. This new agreement demonstrates how our Total Life Cycle (TLC) aircraft solutions helps meet the needs of our customers and our business objectives.”

Triumph Aviation Services Asia repairs and overhauls a wide range of complex aircraft structures and components such as engine nacelles, flight control surfaces and aircraft accessories. In 2015 and 2016, the Triumph site received a Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award, which recognizes suppliers that achieve high-performance standards.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, and systems. The Company serves a broad spectrum of the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

More information about Triumph Group can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about future business growth. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the company’s actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group’s reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.