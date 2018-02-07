Coty Launches First App Free Augmented Reality Experience Featuring Full Looks from COVERGIRL's Spring '18 Collection

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coty (NYSE: COTY) announced that its COVERGIRL brand is launching the first full look live mobile-web try on experience, making virtual try on available directly in browser on most modern smartphones without the need for an app download. The try on experience will showcase five new Spring ‘18 beauty looks. COVERGIRL shoppers can visit http://www.covergirl.com/tryit to virtually apply each beauty look to their face using the live camera on their mobile device or desktop computer, enabling a fun, new way to try before they buy. Coty is working exclusively with Walmart to make it easy and convenient to purchase the new COVERGIRL products used to achieve each beauty look by linking directly to the featured assortment on Walmart.com.

Jason Forbes, Chief Digital and Media Officer, Coty, said, “As a challenger in beauty, our goal is finding better ways to meet unmet shopper needs. Virtually trying on complete trending looks, without having to download an app or go to a store, are great examples of this. We’re excited to partner with Walmart on this initiative, giving online shoppers a specific and seamless path to purchase their favorite COVERGIRL beauty looks.”

Ukonwa Ojo, Senior Vice President of COVERGIRL, Coty, said, “At COVERGIRL we believe that makeup is so much more than a cosmetic – it’s a tool for self-expression. That’s the inspiration for our new brand purpose and campaign, ‘I am what I make up.’ As part of this mission, we need to show up for beauty lovers in compelling ways that resonate with how they absorb content and shop for products. This means being present when they are searching for inspiration to create whatever version of themselves they feel like being in that moment. This is why we decided to develop a tool that would allow them to try on full-face beauty looks, rather than a single product, and make these looks instantly shoppable.”

At launch, there will be five key trends from COVERGIRL’s Spring ’18 collection available to try: Perfectly Matte Lip, Smoky Eye, No Makeup Makeup, Doe-Eyed and Bold Brow looks. Five influencers from the COVERGIRL Collective, including @itsmyrayeraye, @mac_daddyy, @lovemelisamichelle, @tiarramonet and @xtinaland, will recreate one of the full-face AR beauty looks in real life on their YouTube channels. Each beauty tutorial will demonstrate the new AR tool and provide a step-by-step on how to get the look using the pre-selected Spring ‘18 products.

In the future, Coty plans to expand this experience to other brands, while continuing to refine the try-on experience and features. The experience was developed by Beamly, Coty’s in-house MarTech agency, and Holition, a UK-based creative technology agency specializing in emerging technologies. The experience is available on iPhone devices running iOS11 or higher and most modern Android smart phones.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in pro forma revenue, an iconic portfolio of brands and a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. We believe the beauty of humanity lies in the individuality of its people; beauty is at its best when authentic; and beauty should make you feel happy, never sad. As the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics, Coty operates three divisions: Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

