Wells Fargo Announces Support for Garmin Pay™

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced today that Wells Fargo customers are now able to use Garmin’s new vívoactive 3 to conveniently and securely make purchases at merchants whose payment terminals are set up to accept near-field communication (NFC) payments. The smartwatch launched in stores fall of 2017.

“ Wells Fargo’s more than 21 million mobile banking customers expect to make payments when and where they want, and wearables like vívoactive 3 with Garmin Pay technology help enable their active lifestyles,” said Jim Smith, head of Virtual Channels at Wells Fargo. “ We have been a leader in enabling seamless payment and wearable mobile banking experiences, and we’re thrilled to add Garmin Pay to our growing list of innovative payment solutions.”

The vívoactive 3 is designed with an on-the-go lifestyle in mind. With more than 15 built­in sports apps including new profiles for cardio, yoga, elliptical and stair stepper, the vívoactive 3 takes customers from the gym to the slopes and everywhere in between. With thousands of apps available to download for free from Connect IQ, users can customize the vívoactive 3 with watch faces, data fields, widgets and more.

“ We are thrilled to offer Garmin Pay to Wells Fargo cardholders,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “ Being able to leave their phones and wallets at home and still make purchases is incredibly appealing to our active customers.”

Danny Peltz , head of Treasury, Merchant and Payment Solutions at Wells Fargo, said, “ Wearable technology has become the latest wave of the internet of things and it will continue to impact the way consumers manage their daily lives — including finances. We want our customers to always have the option of paying securely with Wells Fargo. We are excited to collaborate with other industry leaders like Garmin to build new, seamless customer experiences.”

When a customer makes a payment with Garmin Pay using their Wells Fargo cards, all transactions are monitored with Wells Fargo risk and fraud detection systems. Wells Fargo card purchases also are protected by Zero Liability1, which means customers will be reimbursed for any unauthorized card transactions when reported promptly.

1 Cardholders should refer to their applicable Wells Fargo account agreement and card terms and conditions for information on liability for unauthorized transactions.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through more than 8,300 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and GNS are registered trademarks and GTN and G3X are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.