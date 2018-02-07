GE Aviation and AirAsia Sign Agreement for Digital Solutions Across Airline Fleet

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AirAsia and GE Aviation have signed a four-year agreement for GE to provide the electronic Flight Operations Quality Assurance (eFOQA) and the FlightPulse pilot application for AirAsia’s fleet of about 355 A320 and A330 aircraft and 4,000 pilots.

“FlightPulse is a mobile flight data application that provides pilots with data and analytics to help them fly more efficiently and help reduce carbon emissions,” said Andrew Coleman, chief commercial officer for GE Aviation. “The app puts valuable information that was previously only available at a fleet wide level or used by analysts directly into the hands of the people flying the aircraft – the pilots.”

GE Aviation’s eFOQA service uses flight data generated by the aircraft and its systems and applies proprietary data management and analytics technology to help AirAsia better manage their fleet, providing previously unavailable insight into their operations.

“We are very excited to be partnering with GE Aviation on this very visual application that will allow our pilots to tap into safety and fuel consumption data on a per flight basis. We are certain of the positive impact this will have on the overall cost of operation at AirAsia, with anticipated savings of up to one percent,” said Captain Adrian Jenkins, chief operations officer for AirAsia, during the signing ceremony.

FlightPulse and eFOQA are being implemented into AirAsia’s operations in 2018.

GE’s FOQA analytics service is an online solution for airline flight data monitoring/FOQA programs. eFOQA provides speed, accuracy and scalability to proactively manage risk in flight operations. The core offering provides data ingestion, processing analytics, and has options for expanded data sources, analytics editing, and data exporting/integration with systems. The connectivity suite allows deeper integration of the valuable flight data and analytics– previously available only to safety analysts - with other systems in the airlines operations, providing insights to a range of departments in the airline.

FlightPulse, the first fully commercialized product to be developed with mobile services from GE’s Predix platform, uses recorded aircraft data and smart analytics to enable pilots to securely access their individual operational efficiency metrics and trends.

FlightPulse provides pilots with flight data in a very visual way, allowing them to see firsthand the amount of fuel used at different stages of a flight and how they can help to reduce carbon emissions.

About GE

GE Aviation, an operating unit of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines, and avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. Learn more at geaviation.com/digital, twitter @GEAviation

About AirAsia

AirAsia, the world’s leading low-cost carrier, services an extensive network of over 130 destinations across Asia Pacific. Since starting operations in 2001, AirAsia has carried more than 400 million guests and grown its fleet from just two aircraft to over 200. The airline is proud to be a truly Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) airline with established operations based in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines as well as India and Japan, servicing a network stretching across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and the US. AirAsia has been named the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline at the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards nine times in a row from 2009 to 2017. AirAsia was also awarded World's Leading Low-Cost Airline for the fifth consecutive year at the 2017 World Travel Awards, where it became the inaugural recipient of the World's Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew award.