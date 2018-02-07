NRG Yield Announces New Sponsorship with Global Infrastructure Partners and Agreements on Next Drop Down Transactions

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE: NYLD, NYLD.A) today announces that Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”), a leading global independent infrastructure investor, has entered into a binding agreement (the “Transaction”) to acquire NRG Energy Inc.’s (NYSE: NRG) full ownership interest in NRG Yield and NRG’s renewable development and operations platform. With over $45 billion in assets under management and approximately $9 billion of equity invested or committed in the renewable energy sector, GIP provides NRG Yield with a leading sponsor with substantial financial resources to accelerate development of the next generation of drop down projects. GIP has deep experience as a sponsor of publicly traded vehicles in the energy and power sectors and has the unique ability to enhance NRG Yield’s long-term growth opportunities and access to capital. Furthermore, GIP’s demonstrated commitment to the expansion of renewables globally aligns its economic interests with those of NRG Yield’s public shareholders.

NRG Yield is also announcing today the next set of drop down transactions with NRG through the execution of definitive agreements to acquire both the 154 MW Buckthorn Solar Project and the 527 MW1 Carlsbad Energy Center for a combined $407 million in total consideration with annual expected cash available for distribution (“CAFD”) of $44 million beginning in 20192.

“ Under NRG Energy’s sponsorship, since its IPO in July 2013, NRG Yield has experienced tremendous success with an increase of 186% in cash available for distribution from $91 million to $260 million and an expansion of NRG Yield’s quarterly dividend per share by 150% to $1.15 per share annualized at the end of 2017,” said Christopher Sotos, President and Chief Executive Officer of NRG Yield. “ With today’s announcement, NRG Yield can now look forward to its next phase of growth, including solidifying near-term objectives through the most recent drop down transactions and, most importantly, aligning with GIP, whose strategy and breadth of global investment capabilities are well suited to our business model and long-term objectives.”

Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP, said, “ We are excited to announce the acquisition of NRG’s world-class renewables business. We view each of the three acquired businesses – the NYLD stake, the O&M business, and the development business – as highly complementary and well positioned to capitalize on the increasing market demand for low cost, clean energy. We look forward to working with management to develop new renewable generation assets and to supporting the company with our deep operating and financial expertise in the sector. We are also excited about the opportunity to grow the value of NYLD, which allows public market investors to access attractive investments in renewable energy.”

Strategic Sponsorship with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)

On February 6, GIP entered into a purchase and sale agreement with NRG for the acquisition of NRG’s full ownership interest in NRG Yield and NRG’s renewable energy development and operations platform consisting of a robust pipeline of over 6.4 GW3 of backlog and development projects, as well as operational oversight of 2.4 GW across 17 states. The Transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including customary legal and regulatory approvals. NRG Yield expects the Transaction to close in the second half of 2018.

In connection with the Transaction, NRG Yield entered into a Consent and Indemnity Agreement (the “C&I Agreement”) with NRG and GIP setting forth the key terms and conditions of NRG Yield’s Corporate Governance, Conflicts and Nominating Committee’s consent to the Transaction. Key provisions of the C&I Agreement include:

Minimized Impact to CAFD from Potential Change in Control Costs

To mitigate the impact of potential change of control costs on annual CAFD, NRG Yield’s consent to the transaction is conditioned upon:

There being no more than $10 million in reduced annual CAFD on a recurring basis that would result from changes in NRG Yield’s cost structure or any impact from various consents (but excluding the impact of certain non-recurring costs);

NRG having agreed to indemnify NRG Yield and its project companies for any increase in property taxes at NRG Yield’s California-based solar projects resulting from the Transaction.

Enhanced ROFO Pipeline

In addition to the accelerated drop down transactions with NRG Energy described below, upon the closing of the Transaction:

NRG Yield will enter into a new Right of First Offer (ROFO) Agreement with GIP that immediately adds 550 MW to the current pipeline through the operational 150 MW Langford Wind project and the under-development 400 MW Mesquite Star Wind project 4 ;

; The ROFO Agreement with NRG will be modified with the removal of the Ivanpah solar facility. The remaining interest in Agua Caliente remains a ROFO asset;

In addition, GIP’s acquisition of NRG’s Renewable development platform includes 6.4 GW of backlog and pipeline development projects5 and as part of the Transaction, GIP has invested in safe harbor equipment to support up to 280 MW of repowering opportunities at the NRG Yield portfolio.

Financial Cooperation and Support

GIP has arranged a $1.5 billion backstop credit facility to manage any change-of-control costs associated with NRG Yield’s corporate debt;

GIP has committed to provide up to $400 million in financing support for the Carlsbad Energy Center drop down transaction (as more fully described below). This commitment would be exercised if NRG Yield were unable to efficiently raise third party capital by the closing of the Carlsbad transaction and would entail GIP acquiring the project directly from NRG to be dropped down to NRG Yield in the future subject to similar terms and conditions.

Maintenance of Independence Governance Structure

No change in charter of the Independent Conflicts Committee;

No incentive distribution rights (IDRs); and

Management team of NRG Yield to continue to be independent.

GIP as a Sponsor

Founded in 2006, GIP is an independent infrastructure fund with over $45 billion in assets under management that invests in infrastructure assets and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries. GIP targets investments in single assets and portfolios of assets and companies in power and utilities, natural resources infrastructure, air transport infrastructure, seaports, freight railroad, water distribution and treatment and waste management.

GIP has a strong track record of investment and value creation in the renewable energy sector with a portfolio that now includes approximately $9 billion in equity committed or invested, 8 GW of operating renewable assets, and over 14 GW of renewable assets under construction or in development. Additionally, GIP has extensive experience with publicly traded yield vehicles and development platforms, ranging from Europe’s first application of a YieldCo/DevCo model to the largest renewable platform in Asia-Pacific.

GIP has offices in New York and London, with an affiliate in Sydney and portfolio company operations headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information on GIP and today’s announced transaction, visit www.global-infra.com and www.global-infra.com/news1.php, respectively.

Drop Down Transactions with NRG Energy

Binding Agreement to Purchase Buckthorn Solar Project

On January 24, NRG Yield signed a binding agreement to purchase the 154 MW Buckthorn Solar Project for cash consideration of $42.3 million plus assumed non-recourse project debt of $131 million. The purchase price for the Buckthorn Solar Project will be funded with cash on hand and revolver borrowings, and is expected to increase CAFD on an average annual basis by approximately $4 million beginning in 20196. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

Binding Agreement to Purchase the Carlsbad Energy Center

On February 6, NRG Yield signed a binding agreement to purchase the 527 MW7 Carlsbad Energy Center for cash consideration of $365 million8, excluding working capital and other adjustments, plus assumed non-recourse project debt of $601 million at completion. The agreement to acquire Carlsbad is subject to the closing of the Transaction between NRG and GIP. If the Transaction does not close, Carlsbad would revert back to the NRG ROFO pipeline. The project is expected to increase CAFD on an average annual basis by approximately $40 million beginning in 20199.

Because the project is not expected to close until the fourth quarter of 2018, the Carlsbad transaction includes a number of other terms and conditions, including:

Adjustments to the purchase price subject to (a) final tested capacity, (b) final tested heat rate, and (c) insurance costs;

NRG Yield’s stock price prior to funding.

As described above, in the event NRG Yield is not able to efficiently raise capital by closing of the Carlsbad transaction, NRG Yield has the option to exercise the backstop commitment with GIP.

About NRG Yield

NRG Yield owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States, including fossil fuel, solar and wind power generation facilities that have the capacity to support more than two million American homes and businesses. Our thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot and/or chilled water, and in some instances electricity, to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units in multiple locations. NRG Yield’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NYLD and NYLD.A, respectively.

Appendix Table A-1: Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution ($ in millions) Buckthorn Solar Drop Down - 5 Year Average from 2019-2023 Carlsbad

Drop Down -

5 Year Average

from 2019-2023 Net Income 1 38 Interest Expense, net 6 24 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Accretion 8 28 Adjusted EBITDA 15 90 Cash interest paid (6) (24) Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for

tolling agreements — (6) Cash from Operating Activities 9 60 Distributions to non-controlling interest (2) — Principal amortization of indebtedness (3) (20) Estimated Cash Available for Distribution 4 40

1 Reflects capacity per the Power Purchase & Tolling Agreement with San Diego Gas and Electric; actual tested capacity is expected to be 530 MW

2 CAFD is averaged over the 5-year period from 2019-2023. The drop down transactions are subject to terms and conditions that may result in modifications to total consideration and expected annual CAFD at closing. The Carlsbad drop down transaction is subject to the closing of the Transaction.

3 Refer to slide 25 of NRG Energy’s 3rd Quarter 2017 Earnings Presentation on November 2, 2017

4 Capacity may change subject to final project development

5 Refer to slide 25 of NRG Energy’s 3rd Quarter 2017 Earnings Presentation on November 2, 2017

6 CAFD is averaged over the 5-year period from 2019-2023

7 Reflects capacity per the Power Purchase & Tolling Agreement with the San Diego Gas and Electric; actual tested capacity is expected to be 530 MW

8 Subject to terms and conditions at the closing of the Carlsbad transaction

9 CAFD is averaged over the 5-year period from 2019-2023

