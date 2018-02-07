VirtualHealth Partners with Community Care of North Carolina to Provide Care Management for Medicaid and Medicare Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirtualHealth, the leading provider of population health and care management technologies, announced today its partnership with Community Care of North Carolina, Inc. (CCNC) to implement a new care management platform for the CCNC program’s 1.7 million current Medicaid members and anticipated Medicare Advantage enrollees. CCNC will leverage the full range of VirtualHealth’s extensive capabilities, including award-winning care, case, and disease management tools, provider and member dashboards, multi-source integration, proprietary clinical pathways, and real-time analytics.

The recipient of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award in Population Health Management and one of the Black Book Market Research Top 50 Disruptive Health IT Companies, VirtualHealth is the first platform to comprehensively solve the technology challenge of value-based care. The secure, cloud-based platform features unparalleled interoperability, deployment speed, and configurability, and offers healthcare organizations the ability to replace multiple legacy components with a single integrated platform.

“Our partnership with VirtualHealth followed an extensive and rigorous discovery process, including sandbox sessions with multiple vendors, and the final decision was unanimous,” said L. Allen Dobson, Jr., MD, President and CEO of CCNC, Inc. “The technology and service model offered by VirtualHealth will increase our care management efficiency and supports our mission of improving care delivered to North Carolinians.”

The CCNC program and its 13 regional networks currently collaborate with more than 1,800 practices representing nearly 8,000 clinicians and over 800 care managers. The organization is dedicated to preserving access to care across all 100 North Carolina counties and supporting medical practices who serve vulnerable populations.

“We are energized and ready to move forward in this new partnership,” Jamie Philyaw, CCNC Vice President for Care Management “With the VirtualHealth platform, we can improve outcomes while optimizing use of integrated care management technology. This will help us move more quickly to identify opportunities to improve care and address the social determinants of health that are significant factors for our populations.”

VirtualHealth fully automates data aggregation, analysis, and actionable interventions across all members of the care team, enabling timely identification and closure of gaps, reduction in healthcare costs, and delivery of improved outcomes. The platform’s real-time insights signal changes in underlying conditions or behaviors when they happen, empowering care teams to provide more timely, proactive care.

“VirtualHealth and CCNC share a commitment to providing exceptional person-centered care for the most vulnerable populations,” said VirtualHealth CEO Adam Sabloff. “We are excited to partner with CCNC on managing care delivery and bringing better health and care delivery to more than a million members in North Carolina.”

About VirtualHealth

VirtualHealth provides the leading platform purpose-built for integrated value-based care. Winner of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award, VirtualHealth offers a vast range of technology capabilities to payer and provider markets, including person-centered care/case management, disease management, utilization management, interdisciplinary collaborative workflows, broad spectrum interoperability, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. VirtualHealth is a member of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP). For more information, please visit www.VirtualHealth.com.

About Community Care of North Carolina

From the mountains to the coast, from large cities to small towns, Community Care of North Carolina is transforming health care. Informed by statewide data and predictive analytics, community-based care-managers work with local primary care physicians and diverse teams of health professionals to develop whole-person plans of care that connect people to the right local resources. We advance patient-centered practice models and connect different segments of the local health systems. This proven population health management approach delivers better health outcomes at lower costs. For more information, see www.communitycarenc.org.