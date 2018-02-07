LSC Communications and Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Company Enter a Supply-Chain-Services Agreement

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) and Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Company announced jointly today that they have agreed to enter a supply-chain-services agreement. Beginning in March 2018, LSC will supply a range of services for Wm. B. Eerdmans, including fulfillment and distribution, digital content management on LSC’s Harvest platform, and digital print technologies such as print-on-demand and automatic inventory replenishment.

Eerdmans’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tracy Danz, said, “ After several months of study, we concluded that partnering with LSC would be the most effective way to provide the fast and reliable fulfillment service that our customers expect today. LSC has a strong reputation among publishers, and we are confident that our customers will be pleased.”

According to Wm. B. Eerdmans’ President and Publisher, Anita Eerdmans, this new distribution partnership is one of a number of steps the highly regarded publisher is taking to position itself for success in its second century. “ In order to safeguard and enhance our ability to publish the excellent books that our readers and authors expect and need, we have undertaken a comprehensive assessment and adjustment of our business operations.” The aim, she said, is to build up core strengths (editing, marketing, and selling) and find the best external solutions for ancillary functions (manufacturing, warehousing, fulfillment, and retail sales).

“ LSC continues to focus on providing expanded supply chain services to publishers, allowing our clients to dedicate more resources to creating great content for their customers, while LSC facilitates delivering that content,” said Dave McCree, President of the Book Division at LSC Communications. “ We look forward to enabling Wm. B. Eerdmans to increase efficiencies across their distribution channels while providing exceptional service to their customers.”

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The company’s traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSC’s supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

About Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Company

Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Company is an independent publisher of religious books, from academic works in theology, biblical studies, religious history and reference to popular titles in spirituality, social and cultural criticism, and literature. Founded in 1911, the company has developed a reputation for publishing excellent literary and intellectual works that offer a myriad of responsible viewpoints from across the religious spectrum. For more information visit www.eerdmans.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including risks associated with the ability of LSC Communications to perform as expected as a separate, independent entity and risks associated with the volatility and disruption of the capital and credit markets, and adverse changes in the global economy. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in LSC’s filings with the SEC. LSC disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.