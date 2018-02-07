Laboratorio Noy Launches Novel PD-L1 Assay for Bladder Cancer Based on IncellDx’s Single Cell Immuno-Oncology/PD-L1 Technology

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laboratorio Noy (Lab Noy) announced today the launch of Oncocyst PD-L1, an assay using IncellDx technology that quantifies the percentage of abnormal bladder cells and immune cells from urine cytology specimens that express the immune-oncology marker PD-L1 using multi-parameter flow cytometry including cell cycle.

In addition, the assay detects aneuploidy in cells from the bladder, a marker commonly detected by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and read on microscopes. The new high throughput assay is non-subjective and can be performed in less than 3 hours.

“Being able to batch large numbers of samples to determine the PD-L1 status on abnormal urine cytology specimens is a huge advantage over technologies that require subjective microscopic assessment and dark rooms to read FISH,” reports Dr. Jose Paz, Head of Pathology, Lab Noy. “Laboratorio Noy is an exceptional pathology and molecular pathology laboratory that continues to innovate to provide the latest, state-of-the-art technology to benefit the people of Puerto Rico,” comments Bruce K. Patterson MD, CEO of IncellDx, Inc.

The Oncocyst PD-L1 assay is a laboratory developed test and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Laboratorio Noy, one of the largest full-service reference labs in the region, has more than 30 years of services and experience in the management of Pathology, Cytology and molecular testing. Microscopic examinations of tissue and cells, such as biopsies and pap smears are performed by a group of excellent professionals - doctors and cytotechnologists - to ensure the best control and the best quality according to the needs of our clients.

Laboratorio Noy is located at 239 Ave. Arterial Hostos Suite 1-A, Capital Center Building Tower 1, San Juan, PR 00919. Phone: 787-751-1312 https://www.labnoy.com.