Nebraska Health Network Enters Strategic Relationship with Koan Health for Accountable Care Analytics

The Nebraska Health Network (NHN), an accountable care organization (ACO) partnering with Nebraska's leading healthcare providers, announced it has engaged Koan Health, a leading healthcare analytics and consulting firm, to provide population health analytic services to deliver higher-quality care at lower costs. NHN is the ACO for leading provider organizations Methodist Health System, Nebraska Medicine and Fremont Health.

Koan Health will work with NHN to care for its government and commercial ACO populations covering more than 148,000 lives in Omaha and neighboring communities. NHN will utilize Datalyst|Population, Koan’s proprietary analytic platform for population health, along with consulting services. This will enable NHN to gain insight into clinical and financial performance that is instrumental in achieving its population health and care coordination objectives in 2018.

“Koan Health’s population health and data analytic solutions will play a major role in helping us manage the health of our populations,” said Lee Handke, CEO of Nebraska Health Network. “The platform, along with their expertise, will provide the insights we need to not only understand our populations, but to truly achieve the healthcare transformation we envision. This simply would not be possible without a partner like Koan.”

“The Nebraska Health Network is a prime example of innovators committed to delivering the best care while lowering costs,” said Jeff Hayes, Koan Health co-founder and EVP. “To accomplish this, NHN will leverage our enterprise-level tool set that provides actionable analytics and consolidated reporting across all types of value-based arrangements, including all major commercial and government ACO risk models." Hayes added, “We are thrilled and honored to add NHN to our expanding list of successful and satisfied ACO customers.”

Value-based arrangements are part of an ongoing revolution in healthcare delivery and financing. Government and private payers seek to improve quality while controlling costs by reimbursing providers based on clinical and financial results, rather than based on the number of services delivered.

DT Nguyen, chairman and CEO for Koan Health, commented that Koan’s platform is especially well-suited for value-based care. “With heightened cost awareness and the need for better reporting of quality measures, the deep links we create between clinical and financial performance with our predictive analytics are especially useful in value-based care," said Nguyen. “This will ultimately result in healthier populations and long-term value to patients.” Nguyen is former president of MedAssets (now nThrive) where he led Best in KLAS claims and contract management systems for five consecutive years.

About the Nebraska Health Network

Nebraska Health Network is the Accountable Care Organization for Methodist Health System, Nebraska Medicine and Fremont Health. With more than 1,500 primary care physicians and specialists in the network, the NHN works with healthcare partners to improve quality, enhance patient experience and control costs.

About Koan Health

Koan Health is a healthcare analytics and consulting firm that helps healthcare organizations improve performance in value-based relationships. With Koan's sophisticated predictive analytics, accountable providers and payers understand their networks, provider performance and costs—and target powerful interventions to improve clinical and financial results. The company's proprietary platform can array and analyze millions of data points instantly to forecast the use of healthcare services to improve performance in population health and specific episodes of care. In addition to population health, Koan helps organizations improve performance in specific episodes of care through its Datalyst | Episode tool and related services. For more information, visit www.koanhealth.com.