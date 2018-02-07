The Garage Partners with Accountable Care Organization in Michigan to Provide Value-Driven Care to 40,000 More Lives

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Garage, a dynamic healthcare technology company providing population health management solutions to stakeholders across the industry, today announced a new partnership with Reliance ACO. Reliance joins The Garage’s existing client base of more than 25 ACOs, including several new organizations that have partnered with The Garage in recent months. Reliance has selected The Garage’s SaaS-based population health management platform, Bridge, to better interact and engage with their patient population and Medicare beneficiaries in Michigan, and provide improved quality of care and lower costs. The addition of this ACO partner will further broaden The Garage’s impact on patient care, adding another 40,000+ new Medicare patient lives to the over 6 million The Garage currently touches.

Reliance ACO, based in the Detroit metropolitan area, is a multi-track ACO that has successfully delivered patient quality and shared savings within the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) program. In need of a comprehensive platform with an emphasis on analytics and the ability to handle size and scope, Reliance will use Bridge to continue improving upon their existing performance.

“We selected to partner with The Garage because of the versatility of their platform and their ability to centralize data analytics for multiple risk programs,” said Dr. Nazmul Haque, founder and CEO of Reliance ACO.

Along with its data analytics functionalities, the Bridge platform will empower Reliance ACO with comprehensive population health management solutions, including tools and resources for care coordination and connectivity, member engagement, care management, and more. The cloud-based platform leverages industry leading technology, like artificial intelligence, telemedicine and predictive modeling, to help users better manage and serve their patient communities within a streamlined, intuitive interface.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our partnerships, including our new work with Reliance, that fuel our mission to push the envelope and deliver high performance results,” said Pranam Ben, Founder and CEO of the Garage.

About The Garage

The Garage, based in Orlando, Fla., is more than a healthcare IT company. Deeply rooted in the healthcare industry, the company works with more than 25 ACOs and over 7,000 providers, empowering them with solutions to create a more integrated, value-centered and patient-focused care experience. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, The Garage touches more than 6 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Triple Aim of lower cost, better care and improved health. Through its leading solutions and exclusive industry partnerships, including BioReference, one of the largest commercial labs in the U.S., The Garage enables physicians and health organizations to more easily interact to provide more streamlined, flexible and meaningful patient care. For more information, visit www.TheGarageIn.com.