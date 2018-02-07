United Communications Invests in Network Service Reliability

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Communications, serving Middle Tennessee residents and local businesses, today announced they are beginning a multi-year process to invest in standby power technologies to improve network reliability through backup battery power solutions from Servato. United has been an early-adopter for numerous technologies, giving its communities the connectivity they need. Investments in 1,000 mile-long fiber routes and automated backup power have empowered families to feel secure and businesses to be competitive.

United Communications was one of the first providers in the area to have a Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) option. On top of managing a network that stretches from Nashville to Murfreesboro, they have been able to provide broadband speeds up to 1GB. In addition to constantly improving available speeds, United Communications is upgrading backup power systems with Servato’s remote battery management software to improve their networks resiliency to power outages. United began testing Servato products in May 2017, and completed a deal for network-wide deployment this fall. Since then, United has begun to install Servato products at remote sites that serve its rural customers.

Servato enables customers like United Communications to reduce OpEx and CapEx related to maintaining backup power systems. Network Operators can have confidence that backup batteries will work when they’re needed and they will have more information to streamline recovery efforts during power outages. The value of the Servato platform extends beyond power outages to everyday network operations. Servato’s unique Adaptive Charging extends battery life, requiring fewer battery purchases, and remote management and monitoring capabilities reduce maintenance. Servato’s predictive analytics detect battery issues months in advance of critical failures and enable proactive maintenance that ensures site reliability.

“Servato has given us visibility into our backup power network that we did not previously have, allowing us to continue to focus on great service for our customers.” Mike Jury – COO at United Communications

Over the course of the next three years, United will retrofit sites with Servato’s patented technologies and will also benefit from Servato’s market leading innovation. Servato’s most advanced battery management system, the SPS-248 system, will be deployed next year and Servato will expand its monitoring services to include other key site infrastructure. Servato’s technology will serve as the foundation for a more reliable network in Middle Tennessee.

About United Communications

United Communications has invested more than $90 million in our network - delivering fiber-to-the-home connections to over 5,000 locations in Middle Tennessee and growing. As a result, we can deliver unbeatably fast high-speed Internet, stunning digital TV and crystal-clear phone services. Where fiber service is already available, customers enjoy Internet speeds up to 1 GIGABIT (1,000mbps). Plus, your connection to our United fiber network is always backed by our local, dedicated customer service and technical support teams. To learn more, please visit: www.united.net

About Servato

Headquartered in New Orleans, La., Servato is a leading provider of active battery management solutions to telecom, power, transportation, and solar companies. Servato’s solutions allow leading companies and infrastructure operators to reduce CapEx and OpEx by extending battery life, reducing maintenance costs and streamlining operations. Utilizing highly accurate data, proprietary algorithms, adaptive charging and cloud-based visualization software, Servato provides unprecedented insight and control over distributed DC power assets in industrial settings. To learn more, please visit: www.servatocorp.com