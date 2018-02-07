Exchange Solutions and Hyundai Partner to Offer New Car Buyers a Unique Fuel Savings Program

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exchange Solutions, a customer engagement and loyalty technology solution provider, and Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. (Hyundai), have completed a successful fuel incentive program to drive new vehicle sales.

Hyundai teamed up with Exchange Solutions to offer the Price Protection promotion nationally from July 1 to August 31, 2017. During the promotion period, every new vehicle buyer received a Price Protection fuel savings card, which locked in the price of fuel at $0.79/litre until December 31, 2017.

Hyundai’s Business Development Sales Manager Alexander MacLeod says, “We were excited to offer the Price Protection incentive because not only is this product highly attractive to consumers, it is unique in the marketplace and allowed our promotional messaging to stand out amongst competition.”

He adds, “A large part of the cost of owning a vehicle is fuel consumption. Consumers are increasingly price-conscious, and because fuel price fluctuates, it can be difficult to effectively budget for and manage fuel costs. This is why consumers love the idea of fuel price certainty.”

Price Protection promotions are highly customizable based on the needs of the automotive company. Exchange Solutions configures each program to take into account the promotional price per litre, the number of litres allowable per vehicle, average fuel consumption by vehicle and fluctuations in pump price across the country. The highly configurable nature of the program ensures that the incentive offers a highly compelling fuel price savings to end consumers while remaining economical to the automotive company.

Exchange Solutions Managing Director Jennifer Trant says about the collaboration, “Exchange Solutions has been delighted to partner with Hyundai to offer our most compelling fuel incentive, Price Protection. This promotion has been tremendously successful for Hyundai, driving vehicle sales throughout Canada.”

She adds, “Fuel is a commonsense incentive for automotive customers. Almost 80% of Canadians rely on vehicle transportation, travelling 20,000 KMs a year and buying gas at least once a week. They care deeply about gas prices, monitor price fluctuations, and actively seek out deals on fuel.

“With Price Protection fuel incentives, Exchange Solutions was able to provide Hyundai with an attractive and unique promotional incentive that was highly valued by consumers but which allowed Hyundai to save on incentive costs, effectively driving a very successful promotional campaign.”

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.: Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 210 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer its zero-emissions Tucson Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

About Exchange Solutions: Exchange Solutions offers innovative customer engagement and loyalty products that maximize customer lifetime value, customer satisfaction, and profitability. As true experts in the loyalty and engagement space, we have 20 years of experience working with multiple high-profile clients across various verticals and geographies. More information about Exchange Solutions and it’s suite of next generation Loyalty and Engagement Products can be found at www.giftcards.esso.ca/business