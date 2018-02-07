Mercer and edX Announce Strategic Alliance to Provide Employers with Online Learning Solutions that Advance the Future Workforce

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth, and career, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), and edX, the leading nonprofit online learning destination, announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance bringing together Mercer’s consulting expertise in helping organizations build their workforce for the future with edX’s massive open online course (MOOC) platform to provide quality education for everyone, everywhere.

This alliance enhances the Mercer Digital suite of offerings. With edX, Mercer will curate catalogs of courses based on clients’ specific learning objectives to help them bridge skill gaps and prepare their Workforce for the Future.

“Research shows that just 35% of employees’ skills today will be relevant in five years and current jobs will require new skillsets,” said Ilya Bonic, Senior Partner and President of Mercer’s Career business. “Together with edX, we can help organizations transition their workforce – through up-skilling and re-skilling – to thrive in an age of change.”

Founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012, edX offers high-quality courses from more than 130 of the world's best universities and institutions to learners worldwide and to enterprises looking for a scalable and cost-effective solution to training their employees. As the only MOOC provider that is both nonprofit and open source, edX offers learning tools and innovative solutions that benefit everyone around the world.

“EdX is driven by the mission to expand access to high-quality education worldwide for individual learners and corporate enterprises of all sizes, offering learners the tools they need to transform their lives and advance their careers,” said Anant Agarwal, MIT Professor and CEO of edX. “We’re excited to team with Mercer to help companies to enable their workforce to gain knowledge in the most in-demand fields. This will move the needle on bridging the skills gap and make a positive impact on the future workforce and society overall.”

