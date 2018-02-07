Pan-American Life Insurance Group and Strategic Underwriting Solutions Announce New Partnership

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of insurance and financial services throughout the Americas, and Strategic Underwriting Solutions (SUS), a provider of high quality health underwriting services that specializes in stop loss insurance, announced a new partnership today.

Pan-American Life Insurance Company, the Group’s flagship member company, will now be a partner of choice for several of SUS’s existing programs and its new business opportunities. The partnership is part of Pan-American Life’s growth strategy for its Special Markets business, a segment of its U.S. Group business unit.

“Pan-American Life has a long history providing best in class stop loss medical coverage options for employers,” explained John Foley, President – U.S. Group at Pan-American Life. “Our partnership with SUS will allow us to expand our network of strategic partners and enhance the reach of our expertise.”

In addition to its strategic focus on life, accident and health insurance, Pan-American Life is known throughout the Americas for its financial strength and its stellar credit ratings. Both A.M. Best and Fitch Ratings have rated Pan-American Life Insurance Company A (Excellent) and A (Strong), respectively.

“We are very excited about our new relationship with PALIG,” said Veronica M. Schmelzer, President and CEO of SUS. “Their strength and stability will be valuable as we continue our efforts to bring a wide variety of reliable, stable, stop loss carriers to our private label managers and all the distribution we represent.”

