PinnacleCare to Offer Concierge Health Advisory Services to Raymond James Financial Advisors, Clients

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PinnacleCare, a private health advisory firm today announced a strategic agreement under which Raymond James’ 7,500 financial advisors will have access to PinnacleCare’s Connection services to offer their clients.

Until now, Connection services, which help clients navigate healthcare challenges and facilitate access to top doctors and hospitals for serious medical conditions, have only been available on an episodic basis to employer, association and other group markets.

For high net worth individuals and their families, Pinnacle has offered its flagship Comprehensive services, which provide ongoing in-depth support and dedicated healthcare advisors 24/7.

As such, this agreement marks PinnacleCare’s first foray into the much broader mass affluent consumer market with its Connection services.

“We have been looking to bring the benefits of health advisory services to many more individuals and families and believe that Raymond James and their financial advisors are perfectly suited to help us take this on,” said PinnacleCare’s chief sales and marketing officer, Todd Martin. “Clients working with Raymond James advisors can now have confidence in their critical healthcare decisions and peace of mind knowing that they are doing the right thing. It has a positive impact on their entire family, beginning at only a few hundred dollars per year. This means that concierge healthcare services are no longer only for the highly affluent.”

“Raymond James, in keeping with our underlying mission of ‘life well planned,’ is dedicated to offering our advisors and clients innovative resources to address challenges in every stage of life,” said Frank McAleer, senior vice president of Wealth, Retirement and Portfolio Solutions at Raymond James. “PinnacleCare’s concierge services are another way our advisors can help clients plan for potentially unexpected challenges and protect their most valuable asset -- their health.”

PinnacleCare’s Connection offering helps individuals get answers to questions such as whether the diagnosis is correct, who the best doctor is for a given condition, which facility has the best outcomes and whether surgery is necessary. Its health advisors:

Help individuals better understand their diagnosis and treatment options

Collect, organize and review medical records

Identify top medical experts to confirm the details of a diagnosis and appropriate treatment options

Facilitate and schedule appointments in an expedited manner

Coordinate transfer of medical records for review prior to scheduled appointments

Follow up to ensure individuals are on the right path

In addition to individual coverage, Connection services for families are also available to cover spouses/partners and their dependents.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 7,500 financial advisors in 3,000 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $727 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

About PinnacleCare

PinnacleCare is a personal health advisory firm that connects individuals and organizations to the world’s most advanced healthcare and facilitates access to top specialists for a more streamlined and personalized healthcare experience. Through relationships with world-class physicians and top medical centers, PinnacleCare extends a broad range of healthcare support and more efficient access to top quality care for improved outcomes and reduced waste. For more information, visit http://pinnaclecare.com.

