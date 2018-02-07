Tech Mahindra, OutSystems Join Hands to Bring Low-Code App Development into New Regions and Industries

ATLANTA & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low-code development, today announced a collaboration with Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business reengineering services and solutions. Tech Mahindra is headquartered in India and operates in over 90 countries worldwide.

With this partnership, Tech Mahindra will now use the OutSystems low-code development platform for its enterprise clients across five verticals. This collaboration enables OutSystems to expand its reach into these verticals. Tech Mahindra can now offer clients access to the industry-leading low-code development platform, as recognized by Gartner and Forrester.

“Low-code app development has entered the mainstream worldwide, as companies press to maximize their productivity, agility, and ultimately, profitability,” said Bob Wilson, Vice President, Global Alliances & Channels of OutSystems. “Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra allows us to help enterprise organizations across various verticals quickly realize their mobility strategy through the use of our leading low-code, rapid application development platform.”

The alliance is currently focused on reaching five industry verticals: manufacturing, financial services, communications, healthcare, and retail/CPG. This collaboration will help joint customers in these industries expedite development and integrations between existing software tools. Tech Mahindra projects, now powered by low-code development, will enable clients to eliminate paperwork, streamline onboarding, and start building quality applications faster than before.

“Tech Mahindra is committed to providing our clients with the solutions that make a difference in their business operations,” said Sriram Krishnan, Senior Vice President, Tech Mahindra. “Low-code app development platforms are growing in popularity in every region we serve. We’re excited to provide resellers with access to what analysts and customers widely agree is the leading platform in this space.”

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire application portfolios that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.6 billion company with 117,200+ professionals across 90 countries, helping over 885 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is amongst the Fab 50 companies in Asia (Forbes 2016 list).

We are part of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this release concerning the future prospects of Tech Mahindra Limited (“the Company” or “TechM”) are forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Company’s actual results differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The Company, from time to time, makes written and oral forward-looking statements based on information available with the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.