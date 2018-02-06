Eastside Health Network Announces the Launch of Four Value-Based Contracts

BELLEVUE/KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastside Health Network (EHN), the clinically integrated provider network that includes Overlake Medical Center, EvergreenHealth and dozens of independent physician practices announced today that they have executed agreements to participate in four value-based care agreements. The partnerships will offer approximately 20,000 patients access to accountable care programs, a health care model designed to improve quality, efficiency and patient experience. The partnerships include:

- Regence Accountable Care Network

- Aetna Accountable Care Organization Attribution

- UW Medicine – Boeing Preferred Provider Program

- Providence Health Plan – Medicare Advantage

“Eastside Health Network focuses on advancing the health of the Puget Sound’s Eastside population, while reducing the overall cost of care through standardized utilization and patient care management. By working collaboratively with these plans, our network of providers will advance care coordination and preventive care, driving improved health outcomes and enhanced patient experience,” said David LaMarche, Eastside Health Network executive director.

Physicians and providers participating in the Eastside Health Network share a collaborative approach to health care delivery that manages patients’ care at every level, controls costs and reduces unnecessary procedures, all with a focus toward the best quality care and outcomes for each patient. The group includes more than 1,230 independent and health-system employed providers, including primary care physicians and a wide range of specialty physicians.

Eastside Health Network’s collaboration with the Regence, Aetna, UW Boeing ACO and Providence Medicare Advantage plans is part of a population health initiative. For patients in these plans it means specifically EHN is working to:

- Close gaps in care, such as missed health screenings or prescription refills;

- Reinforce the appropriate use of hospital emergency rooms;

- Increase the number of preventive health visits; and,

- Improve follow-up care for people transitioning from the hospital to home.

“We have a strong interest in keeping our people healthy while managing our cost of care,” said Caroline Whalen, County Administrative Officer, King County (WA) which administers the Regence Accountable Care Network. King County provides health care benefits to more than 13,000 employees plus their spouses and dependents. “Our partnership with the Eastside Health Network is another way we are innovating to bring high quality, convenient care to our workforce while helping keep it affordable for everyone.”

“Aetna is committed to working with health care organizations to provide services that support value-driven, patient-centered care,” said John Wagner, Network Market Head, Aetna West Region/NW Markets. “Aetna and EHN’s combined strengths are squarely focused on the delivery of quality and cost-effective care that will help our members achieve their personal health goals.”

Further, as part of these four value-based care arrangements, EHN registered nurse care coordinators whose role it is to help patients – especially those with chronic conditions – manage their care and navigate the health systems to ensure they receive follow-up care or screenings, as well as access to educational resources specific to their needs.

To learn more about Eastside Health Network, visit www.eastsidehealthalliance.org.

About Eastside Health Network

The Eastside Health Network is a clinically integrated network of physicians and providers who share a collaborative approach to health care delivery that manages patients’ care at every level, controls costs and reduces unnecessary procedures, all with a focus toward the best quality care and outcomes for each patient. By receiving care from an Eastside Health Network physician, patients benefit from more coordination, less redundancy and broader access to a high-quality provider network, offering increased value for their health care dollars. The Eastside Health Network is part of the Eastside Health Alliance, a joint venture of Overlake Medical Center and EvergreenHealth created to deliver high quality care and exceptional patient experience at a lower overall cost; improve access and coordination of care; and to enhance the depth and breadth of services offered on the Eastside.