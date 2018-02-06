A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Members of Union Mutual of Vermont Companies

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” of Union Mutual Fire Insurance Company (Union Mutual Fire), the lead property/casualty company and its wholly owned subsidiary, New England Guaranty Insurance Company, Inc. (New England Guaranty), as well as its mutual affiliate, Community Mutual Insurance Company (Community Mutual), which are collectively referred to as Union Mutual of Vermont Companies (Union Mutual). Union Mutual Fire and New England Guaranty are domiciled in Montpelier, VT, while Community Mutual is domiciled in Troy, NY.

The ratings reflect Union Mutual’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revised outlooks reflect significant improvement in underwriting results in recent years that have benefited from refinement in pricing models, a more sophisticated policy administration system, stricter underwriting guidelines and effective agency management. Additionally, loss experience has been trending positively, while pretax operating income and corresponding return measures have strengthened materially. Although currently assessed at adequate, A.M. Best expects sustained improvement in Union Mutual’s operating performance.

