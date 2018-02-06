Siebert Financial Corp. Finalizes Exclusive Financial Services Advertising Agreement with tZERO, a Subsidiary of Overstock.com, for Discount Trading

NEW YORK & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) today announced the completion of an exclusive financial services advertising agreement among Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc., tZERO, Inc., the fintech subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK), and Speedroute LLC, the routing services subsidiary of tZERO, for the advertisement of retail brokerage services through Siebert, including discounted online trading, on the Overstock website.

The platform, which was announced last December, allows any investor in America who accesses the Siebert portal through Overstock.com’s FinanceHub™ the opportunity to conduct trades of US equities at discounted prices.

Members of Overstock’s Club O Gold loyalty members will be charged $1.99 per trade, while non-Club O Gold members will be charged $2.99 per trade through the platform.

Pursuant to the agreement, Siebert and Speedroute will share revenue generated from trades from investors who become customers through FinanceHub™. New and existing customers utilizing the portal gain access to an array of Siebert retail brokerage products and services.

With this advertising arrangement, Siebert will gain online visibility with millions of Overstock.com customers for its discount trading platform, while benefitting from tZERO's digital and technological expertise. Through the Siebert portal, Overstock’s customers have an additional point of access to a renowned, nationwide discount brokerage firm with more than fifty years of experience in the industry.

Siebert Financial Corp. was founded in 1967 by Muriel F. Siebert, the first woman to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange and the first to head one of its member firms, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc. Ms. Siebert was also a pioneer by transforming her firm into a discount brokerage in 1975 on the first day the NYSE allowed members to negotiate commissions.

Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert Financial Corp. said, “We are excited and view this agreement as an excellent growth opportunity for Siebert to connect with Overstock's customers, many of whom are women grappling with financial challenges including retirement planning. Through this initiative, we will continue to honor the trailblazing legacy of our founder Muriel Siebert, who obtained a seat on the NYSE to address the pay inequality she experienced working on Wall Street. So, we are especially pleased to optimize the Overstock consumer experience by offering discounted trading, along with other quality retail brokerage services, designed to meet the financial and investing needs of all our clients.”

“Muriel Siebert was a woman who stood for integrity in capital markets, and I am pleased for Overstock.com to be associated with the firm she founded. We have integrated so as to be able to bring to the public this discount trading platform, priced with an eye towards re-democratizing capital markets in the US,” said Overstock.com’s and tZERO’s CEO Patrick M. Byrne.

For years, millions of consumers have relied on Overstock for their e-commerce needs, including, most recently, auto purchases. Overstock currently delivers world-class service and award-winning customer experiences, as evidenced by its 2017 Loyalty360 Customer Award in Operational Excellence and its six consecutive Mobile Web Awards for its shopping apps.

Overstock changed its’ previously-announced plans of creating an additional loyalty program tier to house these brokerage services, in order to extend the discounted trading opportunity to the entire Club O Member base.

