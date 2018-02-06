Gramor Development, Inc. Signs Major Office Tenant with Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With construction well underway on phase one of The Waterfront Vancouver USA development on the Columbia River, Gramor Development, Inc. announced today that Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title Company has signed on, marking a major office tenant deal for The Waterfront project. The transaction was brokered by Colliers International, a leading global commercial real estate company.

The Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title leased over 10,000 square feet, occupying the entire second floor of Block 6 East. The building is centered at the heart of The Waterfront, located across the street from the park and just steps from Grant Street Pier. Employees at Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title will enjoy the variety of attractions and amenities the area has to offer including nearby shops and restaurants. Construction on Block 6 East is projected to be completed this fall, with Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title to move into their new facilities shortly after.

Between the two sister companies, Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title has a history of more than 50 years in Clark County, with four offices located in Vancouver and a satellite office in Battle Ground. The new space will house approximately 40 of the company’s Washington employees, mostly in its escrow division.

The company chose this new Waterfront location to remain close to their roots in Clark County, while also embracing the rapid development happening in the city of Vancouver. “After decades in the Vancouver area, we’re thrilled to be moving a portion of our business to The Waterfront – one of the most significant projects in Clark County,” said Matthew London, County Manager. “Downtown Vancouver has always been our home. Now, our employees will be a part of this unique Waterfront community and enjoy one of the few riverfront office spaces in the Portland-Vancouver metro area.”

Office tenants will play a crucial role in shaping the 32-acre, $1.5 billion Waterfront Vancouver project. Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title will join other businesses, including M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, in the 70,000-square foot office building. Block 6 East features a central location and additional amenities including bike rooms, showers, high ceilings and riverfront views.

“As development continues, we’re excited to see more businesses choosing to make this special location on the Columbia River their home. With restaurants, shops, park and Grant Street Pier just steps away, coupled with these amazing views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood, we continue to have a great deal of interest and expect the remaining spaces to fill quickly,” said Barry Cain, president of Gramor Development. “Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title have been a part of the Vancouver business community for many years, and it is businesses like this that will help transform The Waterfront into the mixed-use development we’ve envisioned.”

About Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title

Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title are part of Fidelity National Financial family of companies (FNF). FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

About Block 6 East Block 6 East: Currently, two floors are leased by M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, one floor by Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title Chicago Title & Fidelity National Title space: 10,855 square feet Scheduled completion: Fall 2018

About Gramor Development, Inc.

Gramor Development specializes in retail and mixed-use developments that are uniquely suited to the surrounding community. Since 1985, Gramor Development has brought to life developments that showcase thoughtful design, high-quality construction and a sense of place. Gramor Development has completed more than 65 developments, valued at nearly $1 billion, throughout the metropolitan Portland and Vancouver areas. Past projects include Happy Valley Crossroads and Progress Ridge Town Center, as well as Lake View Village, a mixed-use project that transformed the downtown area of Lake Oswego, Ore., into a beautiful destination adjacent to a city park. Additional projects include the forthcoming Waterfront Vancouver, a $1.5 billion development spanning 20 city blocks and 32 acres in Vancouver, Wash. The privately held company, led by President Barry Cain, is headquartered in Tualatin, Ore.