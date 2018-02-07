Fiorano Powers Banco Postal’s Commitment Towards Financial Inclusion and Digitalization of Angolan Economy

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiorano Software announced today that Banco Postal, Angola has successfully implemented the Fiorano Platform to tackle integration challenges in its digital transformation journey. Banco Postal opted for Fiorano for its native integration with T24, the Core Banking System from Temenos.

Marcelo Barreto, Head of IT, Banco Postal said, “Banco Postal is built on a strong commitment for financial inclusion in Angola. Having such an innovative approach to banking, the technical challenges were one of the biggest constraints to the success of such implementation. Fiorano enabled us to swiftly tackle these restrictions, removing the complexity of multiple systems integration and allowing us to focus on the business and to better serve our customers. Because of the collaborative environment and deep commitment from Fiorano, we were able to deliver the required integrations in under two months.”

The decision to choose Fiorano carried many challenges as Banco Postal uses two Core Banking Systems, Temenos and TagPay unlike other enterprises, which increases and complicates the integration scope with third party entities. Banco Postal was looking for a global provider to achieve integration with National Payment Subsystem (EMIS) for offering singular and distinguished services to the customers. The requirement to integrate with EMIS from scratch mandated a powerful solution that would allow Banco Postal to focus on delivering the best digital solutions via APIs to consumers. Fiorano Platform also integrated bank’s mobile application with EMIS to facilitate mobile & utility bill payment services for the customers.

About Banco Postal – Banco Postal, Angola is an ethical bank at the forefront of combating social exclusion and eradicating poverty in Africa. It is committed to promoting financial inclusion for the development of Angolan society while investing in the dynamization of the economy offering solutions that promote development of companies and jobs creation in Angola.

About Fiorano - Fiorano, a Silicon Valley based USA (California) Corporation is a trusted provider of Digital Business Backplane and enterprise integration middleware, high performance messaging and peer-to-peer distributed systems, since 1995. Global companies including AT&T Wireless, L’Oréal, NASA, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to achieve digital transformation, yielding unprecedented productivity.