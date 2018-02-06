DeviceTalks and Medical Alley Association Partner on Premiere MedTech Event in Twin Cities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WTWH Media, the parent company of MassDevice.com, Medical Design & Outsourcing and DeviceTalks, is proud to announce an agreement to bring two of the Minnesota medtech industry’s most respected events into its DeviceTalks Minnesota event.

For the next two years, Medical Alley Association will host its Regulatory 101 and Clinical 101 programs at DeviceTalks Minnesota in 2018 and 2019, according to the agreement.

DeviceTalks, founded in 2011, is an industry-leading conference held annually in three key medical device markets. It originated as an offshoot of MassDevice.com, one of the most widely read and respected publications in the medical device world.

DeviceTalks Minnesota will be held on June 4-5, 2018 at the Intercontinental Saint Paul Riverfront in Saint Paul, Minn. Learn more at www.devicetalks.com.

The Medical Alley Association serves the individuals and organizations that comprise Minnesota's health industry by influencing policy, fostering connections and providing critical intelligence to improve the quality of health around the world. Medical Alley is considered one of the premiere health technology industry councils in the world.

“I’m honored to work with Medical Alley on helping to preserve and grow the legacy of these key programs for the Minnesota medical technology ecosystem,” said DeviceTalks founder Brian Johnson. “As we continue to grow the DeviceTalks brand across the country, it’s essential to have partners like Medical Alley.”

“The Regulatory and Clinical 101 series have a 20 year history of raising the quality bar in Medical Alley’s medical device community,” said Frank Jaskulke, Vice President Intelligence, Medical Alley. “Partnering with DeviceTalks ensures they continue delivering the best in training and provides opportunities to expand their reach and impact.”

About DeviceTalks

DeviceTalks is the premier industry event for the medtech community fostering the exchange of ideas, insight and technology among the pioneers of the medical technology industry and the engineering behind it. The program takes place annually in the Twin Cities, Boston, and Orange County and features world-class keynote and plenary panels; technology sessions; an expo floor comprised of leading medtech companies and networking lunches, dinners, and receptions with the best of the best in the industry. DeviceTalks is hosted by MassDevice.com, the online journal of record for the medical device industry, which provides hour-to-hour coverage of the devices that save lives, the people behind them and the burgeoning trends and developments within the industry. More information at devicetalks.com.

About the Medical Alley Association

Since 1984, the Medical Alley Association has been the front door to Medical Alley. We are the collective voice and expertise of Medical Alley; the strategy, implementation and execution vehicle of the Medical Alley Community. We deliver the collective influence, intelligence and interactions that support Medical Alley’s global leadership. More at medicalalley.org.

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media LLC is an integrated b2b media company serving the design engineering, life sciences, robotics, electronics and renewable energy markets with more than 40 web sites, live & digital events, custom digital services and five print publications. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.