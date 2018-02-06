NBC Olympics Selects First-Ever Interactive Video Advertising Provider for Its Production of 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected BrightLine to provide the first Olympic interactive video advertising offering for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from February 8 - February 25. The announcement was made today by Jacqueline Corbelli, Founder, Chair and CEO, BrightLine.

The first creative campaign utilizing the BrightLine platform launched as a series of NBC Olympics promos leading up to the Olympics on NBC Sports, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android and Apple mobile operating systems. The creative featured five prominent U.S. athletes: Shaun White (snowboarder), Lindsey Vonn (alpine skier), Nathan Chen (figure skating), Gus Kenworthy (freestyle skier) and Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skier). The promos engage viewers by offering an opportunity to access information and fun facts about the athletes using the television remote.

“There is no better place to introduce new capabilities and products to audiences and marketers than the 17 days of the Olympics,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising and Client Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “With our partners at BrightLine we’re introducing interactive advertising and deeper, more meaningful engagement with advertising, continuing to enhance our viewers’ experiences with our programming on all platforms.”

Comcast's Xfinity will also use BrightLine technology as the first advertiser to take advantage of the offering on NBCUniversal platforms for select ads during the games. These ads will also run on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android and Apple mobile operating systems and will showcase Xfinity capabilities.

To manage decisioning and execution of these ad units across all NBCUniversal platforms, BrightLine has partnered with FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, which provides the technology platform to manage advertising in the New TV Ecosystem.

Jacqueline Corbelli, Founder, Chair and CEO, BrightLine, said, “At BrightLine we are very excited about bringing engageable ad solutions to the live TV sports arena. We couldn't have asked for a better partner to innovate with than NBCU and to be supporting the Winter Olympics is an honor.”

About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's Olympic coverage. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

For more information on NBC Olympics’ coverage of the PyeongChang Olympics, please visit: http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/

About BrightLine

BrightLine is the market leader for Advanced TV, powering Fortune 100 companies with the industry’s most engaging and scalable advanced TV solutions in the age of streaming. Founded over a decade ago, BrightLine was the first company to pioneer dynamic television ad solutions for brands. Fortune 100 companies rely on BrightLine’s unprecedented reach to engage their audiences with personalized ads across broadcast and cable stations, including AMC, A&E, CBS, Discovery, ESPN, Fox, Hulu, MTV and VH1, and OTT delivery platforms, including Roku, Samsung, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation, as well as leading ad networks and Demand-Side-Platforms (DSPs). Learn more about BrightLine at www.brightline.tv and follow BrightLine on Twitter @BrightLine_TV.