Honey Dew Donuts® Teams up with Basketball Star Jayson Tatum

PLAINVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Honey Dew Donuts® announces their exciting new partnership with Boston basketball player, Jayson Tatum. Tatum will be representing the New England-area donut chain in upcoming advertisements on television, radio and social media, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Fans who follow Tatum and the donut chain on social media will get a glimpse of how Jayson is enjoying the local flavor (which we hear is with a strawberry frosted donut!). Fans and followers will also get first access to information about future events with Tatum and Honey Dew.

I am really excited to be partnering with Honey Dew,” Tatum said. “They are such an important part of the Boston community and I look forward to working together. Oh yeah, and their breakfast items are the BEST around!”

Jayson’s journey to Boston from Duke University began just a few months ago, but the 6 foot, 8 inch, 19 year old athlete has quickly made himself a household name with high scoring offensive moves that rival the biggest names in basketball.

“Following Jayson Tatum’s rise to fame has been incredible to watch,” said Richard Bowen, President of Honey Dew Donuts®. “There’s an exceptional quality about Jayson, such as his passion for the game, dedication to his team and family…all principles we hold to a high standard at Honey Dew. We are excited for him to be a part of our Honey Dew team!”

This will be a multi-year partnership. Commercials featuring Tatum will be put into rotation starting in February.

About Honey Dew Donuts® Founded in 1973 by Richard Bowen, Honey Dew Donuts® has been serving New England the freshest coffee, donuts, pastries and more in over 140 locations sprinkled throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. With over 65 franchisees and families, Honey Dew is the region’s largest locally owned coffee and donut chain. For more information, visit www.honeydewdonuts.com.