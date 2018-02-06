United Derm Extends Reach to Oregon with Addition of Bend Dermatology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Derm Partners, a physician services organization focused on the dermatology sector, today announced that it has expanded into Oregon with the addition of Bend Dermatology Clinic as an affiliate practice. The premier dermatology provider to Central Oregon for nearly 40 years, Bend Dermatology brings five physician partners and three physician assistants across five locations to United Derm’s growing family of practices.

Bend Dermatology was founded in 1980 and offers a full spectrum of general and medical dermatologic services—including Mohs micrographic surgery—at its primary location in East Bend and additional clinics in West Bend, Redmond and Klamath Falls. The practice also offers advanced aesthetic and cosmetic services at its state-of-the-art DermaSpa, located adjacent to the East Bend clinic. Led by physician partner Dr. William Delgado, Bend’s board-certified physicians share a commitment to providing the highest quality care to their active, outdoor-loving communities in addition to underserved neighboring markets.

“We serve a community of approximately 100,000 residents in Bend and another 200,000 in surrounding areas, many of whom are outdoor enthusiasts,” said Dr. Delgado, principal partner at Bend Dermatology Clinic. “With rapid population growth and a high level of need for dermatologic services in our area, we will benefit tremendously from United Derm’s ability to help us scale as well as navigate widespread change in our industry.”

“We weren’t looking for a private equity partner, but recognize the challenging road that lies ahead for the individually-owned dermatology practice,” Delgado continued. “United Derm approached us with the right deal, the right team and the right fit for our independent culture.”

United Derm will provide Bend with operational support, revenue cycle management, regulatory assistance, contract negotiation and capital for growth. Backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners, the firm is committed to helping dermatologists streamline and monetize their practices while ensuring physician autonomy related to patient care. Since being founded in 2016, United Derm has grown its practice group to nearly 50 providers across 20 locations, with additional operations in Reno, NV, Austin, TX and Truckee, CA.

“We feel honored that Dr. Delgado and his team chose United Derm as a partner to navigate this era of change and consolidation in the dermatology space,” said Jay Gunter, United Derm’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their reputation for clinical excellence and this affiliation extend our position as a leading network and first-choice partner for dermatologists.”

About United Derm Partners

United Derm Partners is a Nashville-based physician services organization focused on the dermatology space. Founded in 2016, the company provides operational support, compliance and regulatory resources, revenue cycle management and managed care resources for dermatologists nationwide. Its integrated platform offers a centralized burden-reducing, cost-saving solution that makes life and work easier for physician partners while preserving their professional autonomy. The firm’s practice group includes nearly 50 providers across 20 locations in the greater Reno, NV, Austin, TX, Truckee, CA and Bend, OR markets. For more information, visit https://uniteddermpartners.com/.

About Bend Dermatology Clinic

Bend Dermatology Clinic has been the premier skin care provider in Central Oregon since 1980. The practice offers a full spectrum of general and medical dermatologic services at locations in East Bend, West Bend, Redmond and Klamath Falls, as well as advanced aesthetic and cosmetic services at its DermaSpa adjacent to the East Bend clinic. The Bend Dermatology team of physicians, physician assistants and staff share a commitment to providing the highest quality skin care to their communities. For more information, visit https://bendderm.com/.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading provider of growth and venture capital to healthcare companies. With nearly $3.0 billion total capital raised, Frazier has invested in over 170 companies, with investment types ranging from company creation and venture capital to buyouts of profitable lower-middle market companies. Frazier has offices in Seattle, WA and Menlo Park, CA, and invests broadly across the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.frazierhealthcare.com/.