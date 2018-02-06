Visiqua Selects Jornaya Intelligence

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visiqua, a performance marketing and publishing firm focused on providing transparent, data-driven solutions for acquisition marketers, has selected Jornaya Intelligence, to proactively audit customer leads. The strategic investment provides Visiqua’s clients with an additional layer of visibility and confidence. Jornaya’s technology is a first-hand witness to everything a consumer does across devices, browsers, and web properties.

Jornaya’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provides unique insights into the consumer journey and behavior and immediately flags any erroneous leads that do not explicitly meet the unique criteria required by Visiqua’s clients. Jornaya offers data and insights to marketers that cannot be found from any other source. Historically, a lead enters the system and is only audited upon request, and if found to be inaccurate, is flagged and kicked out of the queue. Now, each of Visiqua’s leads is proactively inspected to ensure accuracy and validity.

“We pride ourselves on setting the high-water mark for trust,” said David Walsh, president, Visiqua. “Our partnership with Jornaya allows us to further protect our clients by guaranteeing that every lead meets the specific requirements.”

Enlisting an agency partner for lead generation provides larger inventory than working directly with the publisher. However, the landscape of performance media has been plagued by secondary and tertiary sales. Current and future clients of Visiqua can be assured that each lead is fully vetted and audited for quality.

“Visiqua is committed to providing the very best inventory of quality leads to their clients,” said Ross Shanken, CEO, Jornaya. “We are excited about our partnership and look forward to be a part of their trusted network of partners.”

About Visiqua

Visiqua is a performance marketing and publishing firm working directly with brands and their agencies to deliver best in class digital acquisition campaigns. Visiqua helps navigate the ever-challenging world of performance marketing: Be it building a full-fledged program, helping client teams get up to speed, or working within an existing media plan to improve KPI’s and reach. Founded in 2016, Visiqua is part of the Boulder Heavy Industries portfolio of companies. To learn more, please visit www.visiqua.com.

About Jornaya

Jornaya is the consumer journey insight platform that provides publishers, marketers, analytics, and compliance professionals with the highest-resolution view of the consumer buying journey. It is the only technology platform that witnesses both first- and third-party consumer interactions in real time and across devices. Meeting consumers at these moments of intent enables businesses to shorten the distance between data, decision, and action. Jornaya seamlessly integrates with any buyer journey decision process or toolkit. Visit www.jornaya.com for more information.