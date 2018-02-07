Smartfren Selects P.I. Works Centralized SON and Performance Management for Nation-Wide Deployment

ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.I. Works, the leading provider of mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions worldwide, continues to expand its global presence with new customer wins. Smartfren, a prominent LTE-Advanced operator in Indonesia, selects P.I. Works as the sole supplier of the field proven uSON solution. As a part of the contract, Smartfren will deploy uSON’s Centralized SON and Performance Management products across its entire network.

Christian Daigneault, Smartfren CTO, said, “We have an ambition to grow our LTE-Advanced network and deliver a premium experience to Smartfren’s growing subscriber base. We see P.I. Works as a long term, strategic partner in this endeavor.” He also added, “After a thorough analysis and evaluation period, we selected P.I. Works based on its strong customer references and field-proven capabilities worldwide.”

Smartfren’s radio network consists of mixed TDD and FDD-LTE-Advanced bands powered by the equipment of multiple vendors that are intermixed in the same geography wherein macro and small-cells use shared spectrum. As such, P.I. Works uSON will play a key role in the automated management of Smartfren’s heterogenous network and in accelerating Smartfren’s transition to 5G.

Tuna Toker, P.I. Works APAC General Manager, said, “The growing network complexity and traffic requires automated network optimization and intelligent harmonization of the network configuration policies. P.I. Works uSON platform is very well equipped to address these requirements of Smartfren and we are committed to empowering Smartfren to deliver seamless mobility experience while preparing its network for 5G”.

About Smartfren

PT. Smartfren Telecom Tbk (IDX:FREN) is one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Indonesia for retail and corporate segment. Smartfren has been operating in Indonesia since 2011. In the year 2015, Smartfren made an innovation in Telecommunication Industry by launching the first 4G LTE Advanced service in Indonesia and became the leading 4G service provider that currently has the widest 4G LTE coverage in Indonesia.

About P.I. Works

P.I. Works is a leading provider of next-generation mobile network planning, management and optimization solutions. P.I. Works combines field-proven expertise with a commercially available product portfolio and services. These solutions enable Mobile Operators to lower their costs and to improve network quality and subscriber experience. P.I. Works has deployed its solutions at more than 30 mobile network operators in 28 countries. P.I. Works contributes actively to the ETSI, GTI, and 3GPP standardization forum.