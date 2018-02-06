PAR Technology Subsidiary Announces New $4.5 Million Contract from Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome, NY

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) announces that its subsidiary, PAR Government Systems Corporation (PGSC), was awarded a $4.5 million research and development contract from the U.S. Air Force called “Synchronized Command and Control Multi-Domain Test and Integration” (SC2MDTI). SC2MDTI is a three-year program with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Information Directorate, under which, PAR Government will perform research and development of state-of-the-art solutions for Command, Control, Communications, and Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems across the cyber, air, and space domains. PAR will integrate and experiment with next generation computing and network architectures. The contract work will be performed by PAR Government’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) business sector.

“We are pleased that AFRL has chosen PAR Government to support this important solution development and integration. PAR Government will utilize and apply our staff’s in-depth experience and knowledge with C4ISR systems to accomplish the requirements of this effort,” commented Matt Cicchinelli, President of PAR Government.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. PAR’s Restaurant/Retail segment has been a leading provider of restaurant and retail technology for more than 30 years. PAR offers technology solutions for the full spectrum of restaurant operations, from large chain and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains. Products from PAR also can be found in retailers, cinemas, cruise lines, stadiums and food service companies. PAR’s Government segment has 40+ years of experience in providing solutions and products for the geospatial intelligence community and highly specialized technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. For more information, visit https://www.partech.com/ or connect with PAR on Facebook and Twitter.

###