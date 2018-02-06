QCT Fosters Open Ecosystem Partnerships to Meet Telco Needs for Cloud-Based 5G Infrastructures

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) today held a “Central Office 2.0” Event at the QCT Solution Center in San Jose, California, where it unveiled details of the company’s network transforming solutions in conjunction with its technology partners in their newly opened QCT Telco Ecosystem Collaboration (QTec) Lab. “Central Office 2.0” represents QCT’s vision for the next-generation Central Office to advance edge computing for high-performance and low-latency 5G applications, such as IoT, autonomous vehicles and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR). QCT is taking a leading role to engage best-in-class technology partners, such as Intel and Red Hat, as well as emerging networking communities, such as Open Networking Foundation (ONF) and Open Platform for NFV (OPNFV), in the development of robust, open standard-based networking solutions that meet the growing capacity and low-latency demands at the edge of the network.

“QCT’s long-term collaboration with Intel and Red Hat now extends to the Telco space,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “With our partners, we directly address emerging requirements in the Telco market with an optimized NFVI Platform that supports carrier-grade infrastructures and delivers a practical software-defined networking solution for disaggregating the control and data plane and providing performance consistency on IA-based systems. Through these strategic partnerships with industry-leading hardware and software providers in the 5G infrastructure space, we’ve developed high-performance open platforms that are aimed at lowering Telco CAPEX and provide a competitive OPEX advantage for increased margins over the long-term.”

From elastic and dynamic resource pooling with Intel® Rack Scale Design (Intel® RSD) to boosting performance in the NFV infrastructure (NFVI), QCT’s product offerings are tailored for Telco operators looking to upgrade infrastructure and compete effectively at the network edge as 5G drives technological advancements and as new applications are launched. “Intel RSD offers Telco operators a new level of infrastructure efficiency and agility,” said Figen Ulgen, General Manager of Intel Rack Scale Design. “This collaboration with QCT, Red Hat, and Intel will further advance digital transformation for communications service providers.”

With the vision of “Central Office 2.0”, QCT Solutions showcased in the QTec Lab include:

QxStack NFV Infrastructure with Red Hat® OpenStack® Platform - with data plane calibration and Enhanced Platform Awareness (EPA) enabled for optimized network performance

- with data plane calibration and Enhanced Platform Awareness (EPA) enabled for optimized network performance QCT Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter (CORD) Ready POD for central office and edge computing – the world’s first fully integrated open source infrastructures ready for customer validation

for central office and edge computing – the world’s first fully integrated open source infrastructures ready for customer validation QCT Rackgo R Vertical Integration with OpenStack – an Intel RSD-based full-featured rack level solution with easy deployment and scalability

In addition to providing infrastructure building blocks, QCT understands the complex set of technical challenges Telco operators face when moving from a physical to a Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC), as well as issues related to deploying Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) technologies. In response, QCT solutions are built to streamline deployment times and costs by providing end-to-end pre-integrated, pre-configured, pre-validated, and pre-optimized NFVI for central office virtualization.

“There is a paradigm shift underway for Telco, being driven by NFV and the need for expanded and optimized NFV infrastructures (NFVI),” said Darrell Jordan-Smith, vice president, Global Information and Communications Technology, Red Hat. “Our collaborative efforts with QCT have resulted in an EPA-compliant solution inclusive of the Red Hat OpenStack Platform that offers Telco operators an upgrade path and enhanced scalability, along with greater confidence from industry standard compatibility and testing, such as ETSI and OPNFV.”

QCT will also be demonstrating its “Central Office 2.0” solutions in exhibition Hall 5, Booth 5B11 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress to be held 26 February-01 March, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

